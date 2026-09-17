WSL - Game Week 3 18 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Joie Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City Women and Liverpool FC Women will kick off at Sep 18, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Manchester City Women vs Liverpool FC Women is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester City Women host Liverpool FC Women at Joie Stadium in a WSL fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

City come into this match in commanding form, having won all five of their last five games across the WSL and FA Cup. Andree Jeglertz's side sit top of the WSL standings and have been scoring freely, making Joie Stadium a difficult place to visit this season.

Liverpool arrive under Gareth Taylor having made a solid start to the campaign. The Reds drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur Women in their most recent WSL outing and currently sit third in the table, within striking distance of the top.

The head-to-head record between these two sides has tilted firmly in City's favour in recent seasons. Liverpool will be looking to arrest that trend and close the gap at the top with a positive result on the road.

For viewing information, TV channel listings and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Liverpool FC Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester City Women are managed by Andree Jeglertz. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Liverpool FC Women are managed by Gareth Taylor. As with City, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Check back for updates as the match approaches.

Form

Manchester City Women have won all five of their last five matches, recording victories in both WSL and FA Cup competition. Their most recent outing was a 1-4 win at Aston Villa Women on September 13, and they followed a 3-1 home win over Birmingham City Women earlier in the month. Across those five games, City scored 16 goals and conceded just three, including a 0-4 FA Cup win over Brighton and a 2-3 FA Cup victory against Chelsea.

Liverpool FC Women have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur Women on September 13, preceded by a 0-4 win over Charlton Athletic. The Reds lost their two FA Cup and late-season WSL matches in May, including a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, but have shown improved consistency at the start of the current WSL campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Manchester City Women at home on May 3, 2026, in the WSL. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in WSL competition, Manchester City have won four times and Liverpool once, with City scoring 10 goals and Liverpool netting five. Liverpool's sole win in this run came on October 12, 2025, when they beat City 1-2 at home.

Standings

In the current WSL standings, Manchester City Women sit first and Liverpool FC Women are placed third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City Women vs Liverpool FC Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: