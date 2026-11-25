Our soccer expert shares predictions for Inter’s clash with Stuttgart. The home side are likely to come out with a clinical victory.

Best Predictions for Inter Milan vs VfB Stuttgart

Anytime goalscorer - Pio Esposito @ -118 with BetMGM

Asian handicap - Inter Milan Moneyline with a -1.5 handicap @ -111 with BetMGM

BTTS - No @ +180 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Unstoppable Esposito

Pio Esposito came back from the international window in impressive form. The 21-year-old forward scored in both of Italy’s Nations League outings, although it wasn’t enough to help his nation qualify for the knockouts. He hopes to carry some of that form into the Champions League, where Inter are still very much in for a top-eight spot.

The forward scored a hat trick against Atalanta over the weekend within the space of 36 minutes. Three goals from just five attempts was an impressive return, particularly given his xG of 1.91. With a striker in this kind of form, Chivu might hold off on starting Lautaro Martinez after his return from injury.

The young forward has only made two appearances in the UCL this term. He scored in Inter’s recent outing against Feyenoord. That goal has started a run of eight goals in just five games for both club and country. Averaging 1.6 goals per game over that run, he looks like a top candidate to get on the scoresheet against Stuttgart.

Inter Milan vs VfB Stuttgart Bet 1: Anytime goalscorer - Pio Esposito @ -118 with BetMGM

Both sides arrive in strong form

Inter Milan should have the advantage on home soil. Yet, their defeat to Club Brugge earlier in this season’s Champions League shows they are not invincible. Still, Chivu’s men are in form, having won six of their recent eight outings in all competitions. They have also won 13 of their last 19 league-phase games, none of which ended in a tie.

Stuttgart head to Italy in fine form, having lost just one of their last five competitive matches. The only stain in that run arrived in this competition, away to Galatasaray. After winning their first two UCL matches this term, the visitors head into this one on the back of a two-game winless streak in this competition.

Stuttgart could also be hindered by their poor record in Italy, having won just one of their last nine away matches against Italian opposition. Inter, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three Champions League encounters with German clubs, recording two victories. With this being their first head-to-head, the hosts seem in a good space to walk away with a win.

Inter Milan vs VfB Stuttgart Bet 2: Asian handicap - Inter Milan Moneyline with a -1.5 handicap @ -111 with BetMGM

Inter’s defense to frustrate Stuttgart

One thing is clear from Inter’s recent two UCL outings - their defense has stepped up. We shouldn’t be misled by the four goals they conceded against Atalanta last weekend. Inter’s defense ranks near the top in this competition, with only eight teams conceding fewer goals so far in the league phase.

Meanwhile, seven goals scored in four UCL matches mean Stuttgart are in the bottom half of the offense table. Their average of 1.5 goals per away game is below the competition average of 1.72 per game. Stuttgart’s blank last weekend means they’ve not scored in two of their recent three outings in all competitions.

Additionally, only three of Stuttgart’s last 11 competitive matches saw both teams get on the scoresheet. Chivu’s side have recorded shutouts in three of their last five matches across all competitions, suggesting they could shut out Stuttgart once again.

Inter Milan vs VfB Stuttgart Bet 3: BTTS - No @ +180 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 VfB Stuttgart

Inter Milan 2-0 VfB Stuttgart Goalscorers prediction: Inter Milan: Pio Esposito, Marcus Thuram

Inter Milan’s return to Serie A soccer was breathtaking. The Nerazzurri were denied maximum points after conceding a 91st-minute penalty in their 4-4 tie with Atalanta last weekend. It was anything but boring. Inter had surrendered a two-goal lead twice in the game to leave them three points behind early leaders Lazio.

Christian Chivu’s men can now turn their attention to midweek when they host VfB Stuttgart in the league phase of the Champions League. The hosts started poorly by losing their first two games in this competition. However, they’ve responded brilliantly. Inter won their recent two outings, leaving them 15th in the standings, three points away from a top-eight spot.

Stuttgart are one point and a place above their hosts in the standings, with a realistic chance of qualifying for the knockouts. The Bundesliga outfit resumed their domestic duties in stark contrast to Inter’s. Over the weekend, the Swabians played out to a scoreless tie with Schalke, meaning they’ve lost ground on the European places.

Sebastian Hoeness will nevertheless urge his men to focus on the task at hand, as their first loss of this competition came only on Matchday 4. The Reds have already held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 tie, which indicates they can’t simply be swept aside. They’re likely to cause the hosts enough issues on Wednesday, which will make for an exciting watch.

Probable lineups for Inter Milan vs VfB Stuttgart

Inter Milan expected lineup: Martinez, Pavard, Bastoni, Augusto, Spence, Barella, Sucic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Esposito, Thuram

VfB Stuttgart expected lineup: Seiman, Leweling, Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt, Promel, Spalt, El Khannouss, Undav, Fuhrich, Demirovic