The AL East-leading New York Yankees (6-3) head to Comerica Park on Monday afternoon for a marquee matchup against the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers (5-4), with first pitch scheduled for 3:10 pm ET.
Carlos Rodón (1-1, 3.97 ERA) gets the start for New York as he eyes his second win of the season, while Casey Mize (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will toe the rubber for Detroit, looking to keep his spotless ERA intact.
The Yankees are coming off a narrow 5-4 defeat to the Pirates on Sunday, where Devin Williams was tagged with the loss despite allowing no earned runs in just one-third of an inning. Trent Grisham stood out at the plate, collecting two hits and driving in a pair of runs from his five trips.
Detroit, meanwhile, edged the White Sox 4-3 in their previous outing. John Brebbia earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief, while Javier Báez sparked the offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers MLB game
How to watch New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: FDSDET and YES
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time
The New York Yankees will take on the Detroit Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.
Date
Monday, April 7, 2025
First-Pitch Time
3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT
Venue
Comerica Park
Location
Detroit, Michigan
New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players
New York Yankees team news
Aaron Judge remains the driving force in the Yankees’ batting order, topping the team charts with a scorching .324 average, a league-best six home runs, and 17 RBI—also the most across the majors. The slugger is currently setting the pace in both the long ball and run production departments.
Anthony Volpe has been another standout early on, hitting .297 with three doubles, four home runs, and three walks to his name. His hot bat places him sixth in the majors in homers and fourth in RBI, making him one of the league's more productive hitters through the opening stretch.
Carlos Rodon, set to make his third start of the campaign for New York, carries a 1-1 record into Monday's clash. The left-hander’s most recent outing came last Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, where he worked six innings, yielding four earned runs on just three hits.
Detroit Tigers team news
For the Tigers, Riley Greene leads the way at the plate, hitting a team-high .351 with three home runs. Greene currently ranks 16th in MLB in homers, though his RBI total slots him further down the list at 67th overall.
Spencer Torkelson has been consistent as well, posting a .324 average with four doubles, two home runs, and six walks—solid numbers as he continues to find his groove.
On the mound, Detroit turns to Casey Mize, who impressed in his season debut. The right-hander blanked the Mariners over 5 2/3 innings on Wednesday, allowing just one hit in a dominant outing. Monday marks just his second start of the year.
New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/22/25
ST
Detroit Tigers
New York Yankees
0-4
03/13/25
ST
Detroit Tigers
New York Yankees
6-8
03/10/25
ST
New York Yankees
Detroit Tigers
10-2
02/23/25
ST
New York Yankees
Detroit Tigers
0-4
08/19/24
MLB
Detroit Tigers
New York Yankees
3-2