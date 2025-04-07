+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
New York Yankees v Pittsburgh PiratesGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The AL East-leading New York Yankees (6-3) head to Comerica Park on Monday afternoon for a marquee matchup against the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers (5-4), with first pitch scheduled for 3:10 pm ET.

Carlos Rodón (1-1, 3.97 ERA) gets the start for New York as he eyes his second win of the season, while Casey Mize (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will toe the rubber for Detroit, looking to keep his spotless ERA intact.

The Yankees are coming off a narrow 5-4 defeat to the Pirates on Sunday, where Devin Williams was tagged with the loss despite allowing no earned runs in just one-third of an inning. Trent Grisham stood out at the plate, collecting two hits and driving in a pair of runs from his five trips.

Detroit, meanwhile, edged the White Sox 4-3 in their previous outing. John Brebbia earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief, while Javier Báez sparked the offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FDSDET and YES
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the Detroit Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.

Date

Monday, April 7, 2025

First-Pitch Time

3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT

Venue

Comerica Park

Location

Detroit, Michigan

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge remains the driving force in the Yankees’ batting order, topping the team charts with a scorching .324 average, a league-best six home runs, and 17 RBI—also the most across the majors. The slugger is currently setting the pace in both the long ball and run production departments.

Anthony Volpe has been another standout early on, hitting .297 with three doubles, four home runs, and three walks to his name. His hot bat places him sixth in the majors in homers and fourth in RBI, making him one of the league's more productive hitters through the opening stretch.

Carlos Rodon, set to make his third start of the campaign for New York, carries a 1-1 record into Monday's clash. The left-hander’s most recent outing came last Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, where he worked six innings, yielding four earned runs on just three hits.

Detroit Tigers team news

For the Tigers, Riley Greene leads the way at the plate, hitting a team-high .351 with three home runs. Greene currently ranks 16th in MLB in homers, though his RBI total slots him further down the list at 67th overall.

Spencer Torkelson has been consistent as well, posting a .324 average with four doubles, two home runs, and six walks—solid numbers as he continues to find his groove.

On the mound, Detroit turns to Casey Mize, who impressed in his season debut. The right-hander blanked the Mariners over 5 2/3 innings on Wednesday, allowing just one hit in a dominant outing. Monday marks just his second start of the year.

New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/22/25

ST

Detroit Tigers

New York Yankees

0-4

03/13/25

ST

Detroit Tigers

New York Yankees

6-8

03/10/25

ST

New York Yankees

Detroit Tigers

10-2

02/23/25

ST

New York Yankees

Detroit Tigers

0-4

08/19/24

MLB

Detroit Tigers

New York Yankees

3-2

