How to watch today's New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees are ready to take on the Kansas City Royals to start a highly anticipated MLB game on September 09, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT.

The New York Yankees have a great overall performance of 82-61 and a strong 37-31 record at home. The Kansas City Royals, on the other hand, have a record of 79-65 and are in second spot in the AL Central considering their 34-35 record on the road.

The Yankees have a strong offense. They are ranked second in the league in points scored per game (5.04), and their on-base percentage of .334 is also second in the league.

The Royals, on the other hand, have shown some good offensive skills, placing ninth in runs each game at 4.73 with an overall batting average of .253 (7th within the league) as well as an on-base percentage of .310 (15th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: YES, BSKC

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch Time

The New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals will meet in an epic MLB game on September 09, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.

Date September 09, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals team news

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge is hitting 51 home runs and has a .321 batting average and 125 RBIs.

Clarke Schmidt's 2.34 ERA and 5 wins and 3 defeats on the mound added to the Yankees' balance.

New York Yankees injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Jon Berti INF Calf injury Out, 60-Day IL JT Brubaker RHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Kansas City Royals team news

Bobby Witt Jr. has made an impact with 30 home runs, a.336 batting average, with 98 RBIs.

Seth Lugo's 3.05 ERA has helped the team win 15 games and lose 8.

Kansas City Royals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Vinnie Pasquantino INF Right thumb injury Out, 10-Day IL Michael Lorenzen RHP Left hamstring strain Out, 15-Day IL

New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 09, 2024 Carlos Rodon Brady Singer

New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the New York Yankees have won three of the last five meetings against the Kansas City Royals, giving them the upper hand. The Yankees have shown they have a strong offense by achieving 11 and 10 runs in two of their games, showing they can take advantage of the Royals' pitching. However, the Royals remain tough, coming out on top twice, involving a tight 4-3 win in the most recent contest. The Yankees are going to depend on their strong offense and home-field advantage. The Royals, on the other hand, will try to stop the Yankees' energy and turn the momentum in their favor. This game might come down to important moves and moments from both teams.

Date Results Jun 13, 2024 Royals 4-3 Yankees Jun 12, 2024 Yankees 11-5 Royals Jun 11, 2024 Yankees 10-1 Royals Jun 10, 2024 Yankees 4-2 Royals Oct 02, 2023 Royals 5-2 Yankees

