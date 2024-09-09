How to watch today's New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Yankees are ready to take on the Kansas City Royals to start a highly anticipated MLB game on September 09, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT.
The New York Yankees have a great overall performance of 82-61 and a strong 37-31 record at home. The Kansas City Royals, on the other hand, have a record of 79-65 and are in second spot in the AL Central considering their 34-35 record on the road.
The Yankees have a strong offense. They are ranked second in the league in points scored per game (5.04), and their on-base percentage of .334 is also second in the league.
The Royals, on the other hand, have shown some good offensive skills, placing ninth in runs each game at 4.73 with an overall batting average of .253 (7th within the league) as well as an on-base percentage of .310 (15th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: YES, BSKC
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch Time
The New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals will meet in an epic MLB game on September 09, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.
|Date
|September 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Yankee Stadium
|Location
|Bronx, New York
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals team news
New York Yankees team news
Aaron Judge is hitting 51 home runs and has a .321 batting average and 125 RBIs.
Clarke Schmidt's 2.34 ERA and 5 wins and 3 defeats on the mound added to the Yankees' balance.
New York Yankees injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Jon Berti
|INF
|Calf injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
|JT Brubaker
|RHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Kansas City Royals team news
Bobby Witt Jr. has made an impact with 30 home runs, a.336 batting average, with 98 RBIs.
Seth Lugo's 3.05 ERA has helped the team win 15 games and lose 8.
Kansas City Royals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|INF
|Right thumb injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Michael Lorenzen
|RHP
|Left hamstring strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 09, 2024
|Carlos Rodon
|Brady Singer
New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals head-to-head record
Based on their last five meetings, the New York Yankees have won three of the last five meetings against the Kansas City Royals, giving them the upper hand. The Yankees have shown they have a strong offense by achieving 11 and 10 runs in two of their games, showing they can take advantage of the Royals' pitching. However, the Royals remain tough, coming out on top twice, involving a tight 4-3 win in the most recent contest. The Yankees are going to depend on their strong offense and home-field advantage. The Royals, on the other hand, will try to stop the Yankees' energy and turn the momentum in their favor. This game might come down to important moves and moments from both teams.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 13, 2024
|Royals 4-3 Yankees
|Jun 12, 2024
|Yankees 11-5 Royals
|Jun 11, 2024
|Yankees 10-1 Royals
|Jun 10, 2024
|Yankees 4-2 Royals
|Oct 02, 2023
|Royals 5-2 Yankees