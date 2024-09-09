+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
New York YankeesGetty images
Watch Yankees vs Royals live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees are ready to take on the Kansas City Royals to start a highly anticipated MLB game on September 09, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT.

Listen to play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

The New York Yankees have a great overall performance of 82-61 and a strong 37-31 record at home. The Kansas City Royals, on the other hand, have a record of 79-65 and are in second spot in the AL Central considering their 34-35 record on the road.

The Yankees have a strong offense. They are ranked second in the league in points scored per game (5.04), and their on-base percentage of .334 is also second in the league.

The Royals, on the other hand, have shown some good offensive skills, placing ninth in runs each game at 4.73 with an overall batting average of .253 (7th within the league) as well as an on-base percentage of .310 (15th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: YES, BSKC

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Yankees vs Royals on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch Time

The New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals will meet in an epic MLB game on September 09, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.

DateSeptember 09, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
VenueYankee Stadium
LocationBronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals team news

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge is hitting 51 home runs and has a .321 batting average and 125 RBIs.

Clarke Schmidt's 2.34 ERA and 5 wins and 3 defeats on the mound added to the Yankees' balance.

New York Yankees injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Jon BertiINFCalf injuryOut, 60-Day IL
JT BrubakerRHPElbow injuryOut, 60-Day IL

Kansas City Royals team news

Bobby Witt Jr. has made an impact with 30 home runs, a.336 batting average, with 98 RBIs.

Seth Lugo's 3.05 ERA has helped the team win 15 games and lose 8.

Kansas City Royals injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Vinnie PasquantinoINFRight thumb injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Michael LorenzenRHPLeft hamstring strainOut, 15-Day IL

New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 09, 2024Carlos RodonBrady Singer

New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the New York Yankees have won three of the last five meetings against the Kansas City Royals, giving them the upper hand. The Yankees have shown they have a strong offense by achieving 11 and 10 runs in two of their games, showing they can take advantage of the Royals' pitching. However, the Royals remain tough, coming out on top twice, involving a tight 4-3 win in the most recent contest. The Yankees are going to depend on their strong offense and home-field advantage. The Royals, on the other hand, will try to stop the Yankees' energy and turn the momentum in their favor. This game might come down to important moves and moments from both teams.

DateResults
Jun 13, 2024Royals 4-3 Yankees
Jun 12, 2024Yankees 11-5 Royals
Jun 11, 2024Yankees 10-1 Royals
Jun 10, 2024Yankees 4-2 Royals
Oct 02, 2023Royals 5-2 Yankees

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement