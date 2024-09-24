How to watch and listen to today's New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Baltimore Orioles are set to face the New York Yankees in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Baltimore recently wrapped up a series against the Detroit Tigers, where they won the opener 7-1 but then lost the next two games, falling 6-4 and 4-3. In the final game, Albert Suarez gave up four earned runs on five hits and a walk over five innings.

On the other side, the Yankees completed a three-game sweep against the Oakland Athletics, winning by scores of 4-2, 10-0, and 7-4. In their last game, the Yankees saw home runs from Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge, and Jasson Dominguez as they secured the victory.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: YES Network (YES), Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The Yankees and Orioles will hit the diamond at Yankee Stadium for this matchup on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT in the US.

Date Tuesday, September 24, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location The Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

New York Yankees team news

New York Yankees team news & players to watch

Clarke Schmidt is scheduled to take the mound for New York on Tuesday. This season, he has a record of 5-4 with a 2.37 ERA over 14 starts. In his career, Schmidt has a record of 19-19 and a 3.86 ERA in 81 games, including 51 starts.

Aaron Judge is the standout player to watch in the Yankees' lineup, leading the team with a batting average of .323, 55 home runs, and 138 RBIs. His home run count is the highest in all of baseball, and he also ranks first in RBIs.

Meanwhile, Juan Soto boasts a batting average of .287, along with 31 doubles, four triples, 40 home runs, and 125 walks.

Yankees injury report

Player Position Game Status Injuries L. Trivino Relief Pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow J. Loáisiga Relief Pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow D. LeMahieu Third Baseman 10-Day Injured List Hip J. Brito Relief Pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow

Baltimore Orioles team news & players to watch

For Tuesday's matchup, the Orioles will have Dean Kremer on the mound. This season, Kremer has a record of 7-10 with a 4.19 ERA across 23 starts. Throughout his career, he holds a record of 29-30 with a 4.31 ERA in 94 games, with 93 of those being starts.

Gunnar Henderson is the team's batting leader, boasting an average of .283. Meanwhile, Anthony Santander has been a reliable power hitter this season, leading the Orioles with 43 home runs and 99 RBIs.

Orioles injury report

Player Position Game Status Injuries J. Means Starting Pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow J. Mateo Second Baseman 60-Day Injured List Elbow K. Bradish Starting Pitcher 60-Day Injured List UCL Sprain T. Wells Starting Pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow R. Mountcastle First Baseman 10-Day Injured List Wrist A. Hays Left Fielder 10-Day Injured List Kidney Infection

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Series info

Game 1

Date Tuesday, September 24, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Yankees) Clarke Schmidt Starting Pitcher (Orioles) Dean Kremer TV Channel MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Wednesday, September 24, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Yankees) Nestor Cortes Jr. Starting Pitcher (Orioles) Zach Eflin TV Channel MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Thursday, September 26, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Yankees) Gerrit Cole Starting Pitcher (Orioles) Corbin Burnes TV Channel MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 07/14/24 Baltimore Orioles 6-5 New York Yankees MLB 07/14/24 Baltimore Orioles 1-6 New York Yankees MLB 07/13/24 Baltimore Orioles 1-4 New York Yankees MLB 06/21/24 New York Yankees 5-17 Baltimore Orioles MLB 06/20/24 New York Yankees 6-7 Baltimore Orioles MLB

