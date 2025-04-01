How to watch New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Arizona Diamondbacks (2-2) kick off a three-game set against the unbeaten New York Yankees (3-0) on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm ET.
Arizona arrives in the Bronx after splitting a four-game home series against the Chicago Cubs. The Diamondbacks, who led the majors in scoring last season (5.47 runs per game), showcased their offensive firepower once again, crossing the plate at least six times in three of those contests. They capped off the series with a commanding 10-6 win on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Yankees have wasted no time flexing their muscles at the plate. Aaron Judge and company launched a relentless offensive onslaught in their season-opening sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, racking up 36 runs and belting 15 home runs across three games. Judge was the standout performer, crushing four homers and driving in 11 runs, leading a Yankees lineup where seven hitters boast an OPS north of 1.000.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: TBS
- Local TV Channel: YES and ARID
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time
The Yankees will take on the Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.
Date
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT
Venue
Yankee Stadium
Location
The Bronx, New York
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players
New York Yankees team news
The New York Yankees have been the league's most potent offensive unit, averaging a staggering 12.00 runs per game while slashing .333/.427/.804. Their pitching staff has fared slightly better than Arizona’s, carrying a 3.33 ERA (14th) and a 1.26 WHIP (17th). Aaron Judge has been nothing short of dominant, hitting .545 with four homers and 11 RBIs.
Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, hoping to turn the page on a rough rookie campaign. The 25-year-old righty struggled in limited action last year, going 0-3 with a 10.32 ERA and a 1.90 WHIP over 22.2 innings across five starts.
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been an offensive force early in the season, averaging 6.75 runs per game—ranking second in the majors—while slashing .329/.398/.543 as a team. However, their pitching staff has struggled, posting a 5.25 ERA (24th in MLB) and a 1.30 WHIP (20th). Eugenio Suárez has been the standout at the plate, leading the team with a .286 batting average, four home runs, and seven RBIs.
Arizona will send Corbin Burnes to the mound on Tuesday. The right-hander, who spent last season with the Baltimore Orioles, put together an impressive 15-9 record across 32 starts, recording a 2.92 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 194.1 innings.
New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
04/04/24
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
New York Yankees
5-6
04/03/24
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
New York Yankees
7-0
04/02/24
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
New York Yankees
2-5
09/25/23
MLB
New York Yankees
Arizona Diamondbacks
6-4
09/24/23
MLB
New York Yankees
Arizona Diamondbacks
1-7