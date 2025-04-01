How to watch New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Arizona Diamondbacks (2-2) kick off a three-game set against the unbeaten New York Yankees (3-0) on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm ET.

Arizona arrives in the Bronx after splitting a four-game home series against the Chicago Cubs. The Diamondbacks, who led the majors in scoring last season (5.47 runs per game), showcased their offensive firepower once again, crossing the plate at least six times in three of those contests. They capped off the series with a commanding 10-6 win on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have wasted no time flexing their muscles at the plate. Aaron Judge and company launched a relentless offensive onslaught in their season-opening sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, racking up 36 runs and belting 15 home runs across three games. Judge was the standout performer, crushing four homers and driving in 11 runs, leading a Yankees lineup where seven hitters boast an OPS north of 1.000.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: TBS

Local TV Channel: YES and ARID

YES and ARID Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The Yankees will take on the Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Date Tuesday, April 1, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location The Bronx, New York

New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

The New York Yankees have been the league's most potent offensive unit, averaging a staggering 12.00 runs per game while slashing .333/.427/.804. Their pitching staff has fared slightly better than Arizona’s, carrying a 3.33 ERA (14th) and a 1.26 WHIP (17th). Aaron Judge has been nothing short of dominant, hitting .545 with four homers and 11 RBIs.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, hoping to turn the page on a rough rookie campaign. The 25-year-old righty struggled in limited action last year, going 0-3 with a 10.32 ERA and a 1.90 WHIP over 22.2 innings across five starts.

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been an offensive force early in the season, averaging 6.75 runs per game—ranking second in the majors—while slashing .329/.398/.543 as a team. However, their pitching staff has struggled, posting a 5.25 ERA (24th in MLB) and a 1.30 WHIP (20th). Eugenio Suárez has been the standout at the plate, leading the team with a .286 batting average, four home runs, and seven RBIs.

Arizona will send Corbin Burnes to the mound on Tuesday. The right-hander, who spent last season with the Baltimore Orioles, put together an impressive 15-9 record across 32 starts, recording a 2.92 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 194.1 innings.

New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record