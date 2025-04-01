+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Milwaukee Brewers v New York YankeesGetty Images Sport
Stream live on Sling TV today
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Arizona Diamondbacks (2-2) kick off a three-game set against the unbeaten New York Yankees (3-0) on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm ET.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

Arizona arrives in the Bronx after splitting a four-game home series against the Chicago Cubs. The Diamondbacks, who led the majors in scoring last season (5.47 runs per game), showcased their offensive firepower once again, crossing the plate at least six times in three of those contests. They capped off the series with a commanding 10-6 win on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have wasted no time flexing their muscles at the plate. Aaron Judge and company launched a relentless offensive onslaught in their season-opening sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, racking up 36 runs and belting 15 home runs across three games. Judge was the standout performer, crushing four homers and driving in 11 runs, leading a Yankees lineup where seven hitters boast an OPS north of 1.000.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: TBS
  • Local TV Channel: YES and ARID
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The Yankees will take on the Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Date

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT

Venue

Yankee Stadium

Location

The Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

The New York Yankees have been the league's most potent offensive unit, averaging a staggering 12.00 runs per game while slashing .333/.427/.804. Their pitching staff has fared slightly better than Arizona’s, carrying a 3.33 ERA (14th) and a 1.26 WHIP (17th). Aaron Judge has been nothing short of dominant, hitting .545 with four homers and 11 RBIs.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, hoping to turn the page on a rough rookie campaign. The 25-year-old righty struggled in limited action last year, going 0-3 with a 10.32 ERA and a 1.90 WHIP over 22.2 innings across five starts.

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been an offensive force early in the season, averaging 6.75 runs per game—ranking second in the majors—while slashing .329/.398/.543 as a team. However, their pitching staff has struggled, posting a 5.25 ERA (24th in MLB) and a 1.30 WHIP (20th). Eugenio Suárez has been the standout at the plate, leading the team with a .286 batting average, four home runs, and seven RBIs.

Arizona will send Corbin Burnes to the mound on Tuesday. The right-hander, who spent last season with the Baltimore Orioles, put together an impressive 15-9 record across 32 starts, recording a 2.92 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 194.1 innings.

New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

04/04/24

MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks

New York Yankees

5-6

04/03/24

MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks

New York Yankees

7-0

04/02/24

MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks

New York Yankees

2-5

09/25/23

MLB

New York Yankees

Arizona Diamondbacks

6-4

09/24/23

MLB

New York Yankees

Arizona Diamondbacks

1-7

Advertisement