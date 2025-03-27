How to watch the MLB Opening Day game between the Yankees and the Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees kick off their seasons in style on Thursday, with Opening Day action set for 3:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Milwaukee, fresh off a 93-69 campaign that saw them capture the NL Central crown, had an up-and-down second half before being bounced by the New York Mets in the NL Wild Card Series. Despite last season’s inconsistencies, the Brewers arrive in the Bronx brimming with optimism, particularly after posting an impressive .845 OPS in spring training.

Meanwhile, the Yankees dominated the Brewers in a three-game set last April, outscoring them 36-15, en route to an AL East title and a World Series appearance. However, New York fell short on the big stage, losing 4-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, they must adjust to life without Juan Soto, who took his talents across town to the Mets in the offseason, and Gerrit Cole, their ace right-hander who is sidelined for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB Opening Day game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB Opening Day game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Yankees will take on the Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT, at Yankee Stadium in New York, USA.

Date Thursday, March 27, 2025 First-Pitch Time 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location New York, USA

Streaming the game with a VPN

New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

With Gerrit Cole sidelined for the season and offseason acquisition Max Fried not aligned for Opening Day, the Yankees will turn to Carlos Rodón to take the mound in their season opener. The 32-year-old southpaw was a workhorse last year, making 32 starts and compiling a 16-9 record with a 3.96 ERA. Across 175 innings, he surrendered 157 hits, 77 earned runs, issued 57 walks, and fanned 195 batters. His playoff form was less convincing, as he posted a 1-2 record with a 5.60 ERA. Against Milwaukee, however, Rodón has been solid throughout his career, boasting a 1-1 record and a 2.65 ERA over four starts, conceding just five earned runs in 17 innings.

Anchoring New York's offensive firepower is Aaron Judge, who remains one of baseball’s most dominant hitters. In 158 games last season, the star outfielder put up staggering numbers, hitting .322 with 36 doubles, a triple, 58 home runs, 122 runs scored, and 144 RBI. He has also enjoyed success against the Brewers, boasting a .378 average with two doubles, five homers, and 10 RBI in 12 career games against Milwaukee. Last season, he torched them in their three-game series, going 5-for-12 with two long balls and five RBI.

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Freddy Peralta was handed Milwaukee's Opening Day assignment from the outset of spring training, with the right-hander set to kick off his eighth season in a Brewers uniform. The 28-year-old was a steady presence in the rotation last year, logging 32 starts and compiling an 11-9 record with a 3.68 ERA. Over 173.2 innings, he yielded 71 earned runs, issued 68 walks, and racked up 200 strikeouts. Across his 178 career appearances, including 129 starts, Peralta owns a 53-36 record with a 3.79 ERA. He will be stepping onto the mound at Yankee Stadium for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, the Brewers' offense will be bolstered by the return of Christian Yelich, who is fully fit after undergoing back surgery late last season. The veteran left fielder has been the club’s offensive catalyst for seven seasons, and before being shut down in 2024, he was in fine form, hitting .315 with 12 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, and 42 RBI in 73 games. He has also fared well against the Yankees in limited action, posting a .323 batting average with one double, one home run, and three RBI in eight career games against New York.

New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers series info & projected starting pitchers

Game 1

Date Thursday, March 27 First-Pitch Time 3:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Yankees) Carlos Rodón Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Freddy Peralta TV Channel ESPN Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Saturday, March 29 First-Pitch Time 1:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Yankees) M. Fried Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel YES, FDSWI, MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, March 30 First-Pitch Time 1:35 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Yankees) M. Stroman Starting Pitcher (Brewers) A. Civale TV Channel YES, FDSWI, MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record