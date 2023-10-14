Wrexham vs Salford City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Four points separate Wrexham and Salford City on the standings ahead of the two sides' League Two encounter at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.
The Red Dragons' boss Phil Parkinson was ecstatic as his side made progress in the EFL Trophy by beating Crewe Alexandra 3-0. With that win, the hosts are now on a four-game unbeaten run since the 5-0 thrashing at Stockport County.
Meanwhile, Stockport were responsible for Salford's EFL Trophy exit on account of a 3-1 result in favour of the former. However, Neil Wood's men have won their last three league outings, last picking up a 4-2 win over Crewe.
Wrexham vs Salford kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 14, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10 m EDT
|Venue:
|Racecourse Ground
The League Two match between Wrexham and Salford City will be played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.
It will kick off at 10 am EDT on October 14 in the United States (US).
How to watch Wrexham vs Salford online - TV channels & live streams
Highlights of Wrexham games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
Wrexham team news
Andy Cannon is suspended due to the midfielder's sending off in the 1-0 win at Crawley Town last weekend, with Parkinson offering a fitness update on Paul Mullin amid the 11 changes he made in the last game.
Nonetheless, Mullin is expected to be joined by Ollie Palmer up front, while Elliot Lee returns in his usual position on the left wing.
Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Mendy, Hayden, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Jones, Evans, Lee; Palmer, Mullin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Okonkwo, McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall
|Defenders:
|Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah
|Midfielders:
|Evans, O’Connor, Young, Jones, Davies, Forde, Barnett, McClean, Lee
|Forwards:
|Waters, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff
Salford team news
Wood may be tempted to include Ryan Watson, who scored as a substitute against Crewe, in the XI here.
Apart from that, the lineup should be similar to the side's previous league outing, with the in-form Matt Smith leading the line of attack.
Salford possible XI: Cairns; Ingram, Mariappa, Tilt, John; Watt, Watson, Mallan; Bolton, Smith, N'Mai.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cairns, Wright
|Defenders:
|Tilt, Vassell, Mariappa, John, Garbutt, Berkoe, Bolton, Shephard, Ingram, Olopade
|Midfielders:
|Humbles, Henderson, Watson, Watt, Mallan, Ashley, Lund, Nmai
|Forwards:
|Hendry, McAleny, Smith, Dackers, Pedro, McLennan
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jan 1, 2019
|Salford City 2-0 Wrexham
|National League
|Dec 26, 2018
|Wrexham 5-1 Salford City
|National League