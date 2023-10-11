'I never doubted the attitude' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson hails strength in depth as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's club make progress in the EFL Trophy

Phil Parkinson was all praises for his players as the Red Dragons made progress in the EFL Trophy.

Parkinson hailed Wrexham's squad strength

Wrexham made progress in EFL Trophy

Beat Crewe Alexandra 3-0

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned club outclassed Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy. Manager Phil Parkinson made wholesale changes in the Wrexham lineup that defeated Crawley Town last weekend in League Two.

Parkinson hailed the club's squad strength as a new look starting lineup picked up an easy win.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Parkinson said, "It was an important game for us in terms of getting players some game-time. You can go through the whole team, everybody needed a game and I was really pleased with the application and the quality, not just on the ball but off the ball as well.

"It was a very professional performance led by the senior boys. I never doubted the attitude - Tunnicliffe, Boyle and Young, experienced players - would be any different. "It is great when you have got good professionals like that leading the performance levels for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Dragons were handed the lead early into the game courtesy of an own goal before Jordan Davies scored a second goal in just the 13th minute of the match. The two early goals massively helped Wrexham, Parkinson admitted after the match.

He said, "It was comfortable after that. We restricted them to very little and when they did get through our back-line, Luke McNicholas' handling was superb. We never really looked like conceding and that is another clean sheet for us on the road."

WHAT NEXT? Unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions, the Welsh club is set to face Salford City on October 14.