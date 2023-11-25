Wrexham vs Morecambe: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League Two match between Wrexham and Morecambe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will host Morecambe in a League Two clash at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, with both sides looking to bounce back from recent defeats. The hosts lost 2-0 to Accrington Stanley, while the Shrimps were beaten 3-2 to Grimsby Town, their second straight defeat.

The Red Dragons go into the game in the midst of a League Two promotion battle. The hosts' are currently fourth in the League Two table, level on points with third-placed Notts County.

Morecambe have been quietly impressive this season, winning eight matches and collecting 27 points from 16 games, just two points off the play-off places in ninth place. However, they lost manager Derek Adams earlier this week as he departed to return to Ross County for a third stint.

Wrexham vs Morecambe kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 am EDT Venue: Racecourse Ground

The League Two match between Wrexham and Morecambe will be played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales. It will kick off at 10 am EDT on Saturday, November 24, 2023, in the United States (US).

How to watch Wrexham vs Morecambe online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be televised in the United States, but fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Highlights of Wrexham games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Wrexham have only one injury worry heading into Saturday's clash, with Jordan Davies still a doubt with his injury. Head coach Phil Parkinson is expected to resist the temptation to shuffle his pack following the disappointment of the defeat to Accrington Stanley last time out and could name a similar first XI here. Star striker Paul Mullin will start up front and Ben Tozer will wear the captain's armband.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; O'Connor, Tunnicliffe, Hayden; Forde, Evans, Jones, Lee, Tozer; Palmer, Mullin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah Midfielders: Evans, O’Connor, Young, Cannon, Jones, Davies, Forde, Barnett, McClean, Lee Forwards: Waters, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Morecambe team news

Morecambe haven’t picked up any fresh injury worries from their last game, but it can’t be underestimated just how important former head coach Derek Adams has been for the club, and losing him midway through the season is a huge blow.

With no immediate replacement ready, John McMahon and Ged Brannan will assume responsibility for preparing and leading the team for the trip to Racecourse Ground.

Morecambe possible XI: Smith; Connolly, Rawson, Stokes, Melbourne; Songo'o, Davenport; Walker, Rooney, Smith; Brown.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Smith, Pedley, Moore Defenders: Stokes, Rawson, Senior, Melbourne, Bedeau, Tutonda, Love Midfielders: Bloxham, Dobson, Davenport, Rooney, McKiernan, Connolly, Mercer, Songo'o, King, Taylor Forwards: Walker, Smith, Slew, Mayor, Brown, Mellon

Head-to-Head Record

Wrexham and Morecambe have never met each other in a competitive clash before, and this will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

