Wolves vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolves will welcome Liverpool to the Molineux Stadium as the Premier League resumes after an international break on Saturday.

The Reds are one of the four clubs behind leaders Manchester City who are on 10 points each after four matches. They have put together three wins in a row after playing out a draw in their season opener.

Wolves on the other hand have only managed one win from their four matches. They will be desperate to add wins to the bag after the conclusion of the international break.

Wolves vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30am EDT Venue: Molineux Stadium

The game between Wolves and Liverpool will be played at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7.30am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sling TV, fuboTV, UNIVERSO and USA in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

Wolves are currently focused on the recovery of Joe Hodge, who suffered a thigh injury at the end of August. Unfortunately, there is no clear timeline for the 21-year-old's return to action.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the team and they will want to be at their best to take on Liverpool.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Sarabia, Lemina, Gomes, Neto; Kalajdzic, Silva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, Otto, Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Gomes, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao Forwards: Podence, Gonzalez, Neto, Sarabia, Cunha, Kalajdzic, Silva

Liverpool team news

Once more, Klopp faces the possibility of not having both of his main center-backs available. Ibrahima Konate had to withdraw from the France national team due to a thigh injury, and Virgil van Dijk received an additional suspension for admitting to a charge of improper conduct in the match against Newcastle.

In their previous match, goals from Dominik Szoboszlai's precise shot and Mohamed Salah, and an own-goal by Matty Cash helped the team secure a comfortable win for the Reds.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders: Bajcetic, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Liverpool 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League February 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 - 0 Liverpool Premier League January 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 1 Liverpool FA Cup January 2023 Liverpool 2 - 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers FA Cup May 2022 Liverpool 3 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League

