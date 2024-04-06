This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Wolves vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier LeagueWolverhamptonWest HamWolverhampton vs West Ham

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham find themselves three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United in the Premier League standings table when they travel to Molineux to face Wolves on Saturday.

In fact, three points off the Hammers, the Wanderers are not too far behind themselves in the quest for European football next season.

Both Wolves and West Ham registered 1-1 draws in their previous outings against Burnley and Tottenham respectively.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wolves vs West Ham kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 6, 2024
Kick-off time:10 am ET / 7 am PT
Venue:Molineux Stadium

The Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United will played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET / 7 am PT on Saturday, April 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Wolves vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

In the US, the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United is available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil will remain without the injured attacking duo of Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan, but Matheus Cunha is set to return after coming off the bench against Burnley. Youngster Leon Chiwome would have to make the sacrifice.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is more of a doubt than Craig Dawson to feature against West Ham, with the likes of Max Kilman and Toti Gomes completing the three-man backline.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Cunha.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sa, Bentley, King
Defenders:Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty
Midfielders:Lemina, Traore, Hodge, Gomes, Bellegrade, Doyle, Sarabia
Forwards:Gonzalez, Cunha, Fraser, Chiwome

West Ham team news

Midfielder Edson Alvarez is back after serving his two-match ban, with Michail Antonio expected to make way for the former's return to the XI.

With Jarrod Bowen starting upfront, Lukasz Fabianski will continue covering for injured goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Defender Nayef Aguerd may start on the bench, as Dinos Mavropanos partners captain Kurt Zouma at the back.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Fabianski, Anang
Defenders:Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson
Midfielders:Alvarez, Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus
Forwards:Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Bowen, Cornet

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
December 17, 2023West Ham United 3-0 Wolverhampton WanderersPremier League
January 14, 2023Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 West Ham UnitedPremier League
October 1, 2022West Ham United 2-0 Wolverhampton WanderersPremier League
February 27, 2022West Ham United 1-0 Wolverhampton WanderersPremier League
November 20, 2021Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 West Ham UnitedPremier League

