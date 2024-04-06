Wolves vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

West Ham find themselves three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United in the Premier League standings table when they travel to Molineux to face Wolves on Saturday.
In fact, three points off the Hammers, the Wanderers are not too far behind themselves in the quest for European football next season.
Both Wolves and West Ham registered 1-1 draws in their previous outings against Burnley and Tottenham respectively.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Wolves vs West Ham kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 am ET / 7 am PT
|Venue:
|Molineux Stadium
The Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United will played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
It will kick off at 10 am ET / 7 am PT on Saturday, April 6, in the United States (US).
How to watch Wolves vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United is available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
Team news & squads
Wolves team news
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil will remain without the injured attacking duo of Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan, but Matheus Cunha is set to return after coming off the bench against Burnley. Youngster Leon Chiwome would have to make the sacrifice.
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is more of a doubt than Craig Dawson to feature against West Ham, with the likes of Max Kilman and Toti Gomes completing the three-man backline.
Wolves possible XI: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Cunha.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sa, Bentley, King
|Defenders:
|Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty
|Midfielders:
|Lemina, Traore, Hodge, Gomes, Bellegrade, Doyle, Sarabia
|Forwards:
|Gonzalez, Cunha, Fraser, Chiwome
West Ham team news
Midfielder Edson Alvarez is back after serving his two-match ban, with Michail Antonio expected to make way for the former's return to the XI.
With Jarrod Bowen starting upfront, Lukasz Fabianski will continue covering for injured goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.
Defender Nayef Aguerd may start on the bench, as Dinos Mavropanos partners captain Kurt Zouma at the back.
West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Fabianski, Anang
|Defenders:
|Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson
|Midfielders:
|Alvarez, Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus
|Forwards:
|Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Bowen, Cornet
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 17, 2023
|West Ham United 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Premier League
|January 14, 2023
|Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 West Ham United
|Premier League
|October 1, 2022
|West Ham United 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Premier League
|February 27, 2022
|West Ham United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Premier League
|November 20, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 West Ham United
|Premier League