Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolfsburg will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday. Dortmund are fourth in the standings and already 15 points behind the league leaders. They will be desperate to string wins together to climb up the table.

Dortmund have won four out of their last five fixtures in the league as they try to bounce back into form after going six games without a victory. They will be the favourites for this one, especially considering Wolfsburg's form. The hosts are winless in their last five games.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Date: February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30 am ET Venue: Volkswagen Arena

The match will be played at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. The match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg are expecting the return of key players for this match after enduring a string of absences recently.

Goalkeeper Koen Casteels is back in training following a back injury. Tiago Tomas has rejoined the squad after recovering from an elbow injury. Aster Vranckx is also back after a thigh strain, but Rogerio remains sidelined

Wolfsburg predicted XI: Casteels; Baku, Lacroix, Jenz, Maehle; Majer, Svanberg, Arnold, Vranckx; Behrens, Wind.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Casteels, Pervan, Schulze, Klinger Defenders: Zesiger, Jenz, Lange, Bornauw, Cozza, Maehle, Baku, Fischer Midfielders: Majer, Svanberg, Arnold, Gerhardt, Vranckx, Paredes Forwards: Kaminski, Wind, Cerny, Sarr, Tomas, Pejcinovic, Llanez

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund's Salih Ozcan, absent due to illness in the previous game, may return, along with Marco Reus, Gregor Kobel, and Julian Ryerson, who have overcome a similar illness.

Ramy Bensebaini is likely to miss out due to illness, while Felix Nmecha is still recovering from a hip injury. Sebastian Haller has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations but is lacking match fitness whereas Karim Adeyemi remains sidelined with a new injury.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Malen, Fullkrug, Sancho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Blank, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Wofl, Meunier, Morey Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/09/23 Borussia Dortmund 1 - 0 Wolfsburg Bundesliga 07/05/23 Borussia Dortmund 6 - 0 Wolfsburg Bundesliga 08/11/22 Wolfsburg 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 16/04/22 Borussia Dortmund 6 - 1 Wolfsburg Bundesliga 27/11/21 Wolfsburg 1 - 3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

