How to watch and listen to today's Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Los Angeles Angels (63-93) visit the Chicago White Sox (36-120) on Tuesday to open a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The White Sox are on the verge of making more unwanted history this week as their dismal season nears its conclusion. After dropping five straight games, their record now sits at a dreadful 36-120 with six games left to play. To put that in perspective, only one team in Major League Baseball's history—the 1899 Cleveland Spiders—has suffered more losses, finishing with 134 defeats.
If the White Sox lose a 121st game, a highly likely outcome, they will surpass the 1962 New York Mets (40-120) for the most losses in the "modern era" of MLB, which began in 1901. That dubious distinction could be locked in this week.
Another unwanted milestone Chicago could achieve is the lowest winning percentage of any MLB team in over a century. Currently, their .231 winning percentage is worse than any team since 1901. The 1916 Philadelphia Athletics hold the unfortunate record at .235. The White Sox will need to win at least three of their remaining games to finish above that mark. Two wins would put them at .235, but anything less would see them break this record as well.
As the White Sox face off against the Angels, this series could determine how much history they'll make. Their final games against the surging, playoff-hungry Detroit Tigers don't look promising, making it all the more likely they'll be etched into the record books for all the wrong reasons.
How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online
How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: NBCSCH, BSW
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time
The Chicago White Sox and Chicago White Sox will hit the diamond at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois, for this matchup on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:40 pm ET in the US.
|Date
|Tuesday, September 24, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET
|Venue
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels team news
Chicago White Sox news & players to watch
Jonathan Cannon will step onto the mound at Angel Stadium on Monday night. The 24-year-old righty has a 3-10 record this season, posting a 4.56 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP across 18 starts and two relief outings, with 106.2 innings under his belt in 2024.
At the plate, Andrew Vaughn leads the charge for the White Sox, hitting .246 while also topping the team in homers (17) and RBIs (64). His home run tally ranks him 98th in the majors, while his RBI count lands him 76th. Meanwhile, Andrew Benintendi has flexed his muscle this season as well, matching Vaughn’s power with 17 long balls of his own.
Chicago White Sox Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|J. Scholtens
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|M. Clevinger
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|M. Stassi
|Catcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Hip
|Y. Moncada
|Third baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Abductor
|D. Leone
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|R. Baldwin
|Second baseman
|10-Day Injured List
|Wrist
|K. Pillar
|Center fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Thumb
Los Angeles Angels team news & players to watch
Reid Detmers is set to take the mound on Monday, with the 25-year-old southpaw carrying a 4-6 record and a shaky 5.64 ERA along with a 1.40 WHIP across 14 starts (75 innings) this season. After struggling on the big stage, Detmers spent the last three months in Triple-A to fine-tune his game before returning to the Angels’ rotation.At the plate, Zachary Neto has been the standout for Los Angeles, boasting a .252 average while leading the team in both RBIs (71) and home runs (21). However, Taylor Ward holds the distinction of the team’s top power hitter, having launched a team-best 24 homers this season.
Los Angeles Angels Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|P. Sandoval
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|L. Rengifo
|Third baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Wrist
|A. Rendon
|Third baseman
|10-Day Injured List
|Oblique
|K. Cáceres
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Lat
|R. Stephenson
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|A. Wantz
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|M. Trout
|Center fielder
|60-Day Injured List
|Meniscus
|J. Marte
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Viral Infection
|J. Soriano
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Arm
|M. Moore
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|J. Adell
|Right fielder
|60-Day Injured List
|Oblique
|K. Pillar
|Center fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Thumb
|B. Drury
|Second baseman
|Day-to-day
|Hamstring
|M. Stefanic
|Second baseman
|Day-to-day
|Calf
|B. Teodosio
|Right fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Finger
Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels Series info
Game 1
|Date
|Tuesday, September 24, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Angels)
|Jack Kochanowicz
|Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
|Jonathan Cannon
|TV Channel
|MLB.tv (free)
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
|Date
|Wednesday, September 25, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Angels)
|Jose Suarez
|Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
|Davis Martin
|TV Channel
|MLBN Alt. (JIP), MLB.tv
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Thursday, September 26, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|2:10 PM ET
|Starting Pitcher (Angels)
|Tyler Anderson
|Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
|Garrett Crochet
|TV Channel
|MLB.tv, NBCS-CHI
|Livestream
|Fubo
Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/19/24
|Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Chicago White Sox
|MLB
|09/18/24
|Los Angeles Angels 5-0 Chicago White Sox
|MLB
|09/17/24
|Los Angeles Angels 4-8 Chicago White Sox
|MLB
|03/23/24
|Los Angeles Angels 2-0 Chicago White Sox
|ST (Spring Training)
|03/15/24
|Chicago White Sox 5-1 Los Angeles Angels
|ST (Spring Training)