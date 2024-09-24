This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Angels (63-93) visit the Chicago White Sox (36-120) on Tuesday to open a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are on the verge of making more unwanted history this week as their dismal season nears its conclusion. After dropping five straight games, their record now sits at a dreadful 36-120 with six games left to play. To put that in perspective, only one team in Major League Baseball's history—the 1899 Cleveland Spiders—has suffered more losses, finishing with 134 defeats.

If the White Sox lose a 121st game, a highly likely outcome, they will surpass the 1962 New York Mets (40-120) for the most losses in the "modern era" of MLB, which began in 1901. That dubious distinction could be locked in this week.

Another unwanted milestone Chicago could achieve is the lowest winning percentage of any MLB team in over a century. Currently, their .231 winning percentage is worse than any team since 1901. The 1916 Philadelphia Athletics hold the unfortunate record at .235. The White Sox will need to win at least three of their remaining games to finish above that mark. Two wins would put them at .235, but anything less would see them break this record as well.

As the White Sox face off against the Angels, this series could determine how much history they'll make. Their final games against the surging, playoff-hungry Detroit Tigers don't look promising, making it all the more likely they'll be etched into the record books for all the wrong reasons.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NBCSCH, BSW

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago White Sox and Chicago White Sox will hit the diamond at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois, for this matchup on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:40 pm ET in the US.

DateTuesday, September 24, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET
VenueGuaranteed Rate Field
LocationChicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels team news

Chicago White Sox news & players to watch

Jonathan Cannon will step onto the mound at Angel Stadium on Monday night. The 24-year-old righty has a 3-10 record this season, posting a 4.56 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP across 18 starts and two relief outings, with 106.2 innings under his belt in 2024.
At the plate, Andrew Vaughn leads the charge for the White Sox, hitting .246 while also topping the team in homers (17) and RBIs (64). His home run tally ranks him 98th in the majors, while his RBI count lands him 76th. Meanwhile, Andrew Benintendi has flexed his muscle this season as well, matching Vaughn’s power with 17 long balls of his own.

Chicago White Sox Injury Report

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
J. ScholtensStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
M. ClevingerStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
M. StassiCatcher60-Day Injured ListHip
Y. MoncadaThird baseman60-Day Injured ListAbductor
D. LeoneRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
R. BaldwinSecond baseman10-Day Injured ListWrist
K. PillarCenter fielder10-Day Injured ListThumb

Los Angeles Angels team news & players to watch

Reid Detmers is set to take the mound on Monday, with the 25-year-old southpaw carrying a 4-6 record and a shaky 5.64 ERA along with a 1.40 WHIP across 14 starts (75 innings) this season. After struggling on the big stage, Detmers spent the last three months in Triple-A to fine-tune his game before returning to the Angels’ rotation.At the plate, Zachary Neto has been the standout for Los Angeles, boasting a .252 average while leading the team in both RBIs (71) and home runs (21). However, Taylor Ward holds the distinction of the team’s top power hitter, having launched a team-best 24 homers this season.

Los Angeles Angels Injury Report

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
P. SandovalStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
L. RengifoThird baseman60-Day Injured ListWrist
A. RendonThird baseman10-Day Injured ListOblique
K. CáceresRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListLat
R. StephensonRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListShoulder
A. WantzRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
M. TroutCenter fielder60-Day Injured ListMeniscus
J. MarteRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListViral Infection
J. SorianoStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListArm
M. MooreRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
J. AdellRight fielder60-Day Injured ListOblique
K. PillarCenter fielder10-Day Injured ListThumb
B. DrurySecond basemanDay-to-dayHamstring
M. StefanicSecond basemanDay-to-dayCalf
B. TeodosioRight fielder10-Day Injured ListFinger

Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels Series info

Game 1

DateTuesday, September 24, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Angels)Jack Kochanowicz
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)Jonathan Cannon
TV ChannelMLB.tv (free)
LivestreamFubo

Game 2

DateWednesday, September 25, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Angels)Jose Suarez
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)Davis Martin
TV ChannelMLBN Alt. (JIP), MLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateThursday, September 26, 2024
First-Pitch Time2:10 PM ET
Starting Pitcher (Angels)Tyler Anderson
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)Garrett Crochet
TV ChannelMLB.tv, NBCS-CHI
LivestreamFubo

Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
09/19/24Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Chicago White SoxMLB
09/18/24Los Angeles Angels 5-0 Chicago White SoxMLB
09/17/24Los Angeles Angels 4-8 Chicago White SoxMLB
03/23/24Los Angeles Angels 2-0 Chicago White SoxST (Spring Training)
03/15/24Chicago White Sox 5-1 Los Angeles AngelsST (Spring Training)

