How to watch and listen to today's Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Angels (63-93) visit the Chicago White Sox (36-120) on Tuesday to open a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are on the verge of making more unwanted history this week as their dismal season nears its conclusion. After dropping five straight games, their record now sits at a dreadful 36-120 with six games left to play. To put that in perspective, only one team in Major League Baseball's history—the 1899 Cleveland Spiders—has suffered more losses, finishing with 134 defeats.

If the White Sox lose a 121st game, a highly likely outcome, they will surpass the 1962 New York Mets (40-120) for the most losses in the "modern era" of MLB, which began in 1901. That dubious distinction could be locked in this week.

Another unwanted milestone Chicago could achieve is the lowest winning percentage of any MLB team in over a century. Currently, their .231 winning percentage is worse than any team since 1901. The 1916 Philadelphia Athletics hold the unfortunate record at .235. The White Sox will need to win at least three of their remaining games to finish above that mark. Two wins would put them at .235, but anything less would see them break this record as well.

As the White Sox face off against the Angels, this series could determine how much history they'll make. Their final games against the surging, playoff-hungry Detroit Tigers don't look promising, making it all the more likely they'll be etched into the record books for all the wrong reasons.

Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago White Sox and Chicago White Sox will hit the diamond at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois, for this matchup on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:40 pm ET in the US.

Date Tuesday, September 24, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET Venue Guaranteed Rate Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels team news

Chicago White Sox news & players to watch

Jonathan Cannon will step onto the mound at Angel Stadium on Monday night. The 24-year-old righty has a 3-10 record this season, posting a 4.56 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP across 18 starts and two relief outings, with 106.2 innings under his belt in 2024.

At the plate, Andrew Vaughn leads the charge for the White Sox, hitting .246 while also topping the team in homers (17) and RBIs (64). His home run tally ranks him 98th in the majors, while his RBI count lands him 76th. Meanwhile, Andrew Benintendi has flexed his muscle this season as well, matching Vaughn’s power with 17 long balls of his own.

Chicago White Sox Injury Report

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Scholtens Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow M. Clevinger Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow M. Stassi Catcher 60-Day Injured List Hip Y. Moncada Third baseman 60-Day Injured List Abductor D. Leone Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow R. Baldwin Second baseman 10-Day Injured List Wrist K. Pillar Center fielder 10-Day Injured List Thumb

Los Angeles Angels team news & players to watch

Reid Detmers is set to take the mound on Monday, with the 25-year-old southpaw carrying a 4-6 record and a shaky 5.64 ERA along with a 1.40 WHIP across 14 starts (75 innings) this season. After struggling on the big stage, Detmers spent the last three months in Triple-A to fine-tune his game before returning to the Angels’ rotation.At the plate, Zachary Neto has been the standout for Los Angeles, boasting a .252 average while leading the team in both RBIs (71) and home runs (21). However, Taylor Ward holds the distinction of the team’s top power hitter, having launched a team-best 24 homers this season.

Los Angeles Angels Injury Report

Player Position Game Status Injury P. Sandoval Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow L. Rengifo Third baseman 60-Day Injured List Wrist A. Rendon Third baseman 10-Day Injured List Oblique K. Cáceres Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Lat R. Stephenson Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Shoulder A. Wantz Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow M. Trout Center fielder 60-Day Injured List Meniscus J. Marte Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Viral Infection J. Soriano Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Arm M. Moore Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow J. Adell Right fielder 60-Day Injured List Oblique K. Pillar Center fielder 10-Day Injured List Thumb B. Drury Second baseman Day-to-day Hamstring M. Stefanic Second baseman Day-to-day Calf B. Teodosio Right fielder 10-Day Injured List Finger

Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels Series info

Game 1

Date Tuesday, September 24, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Angels) Jack Kochanowicz Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Jonathan Cannon TV Channel MLB.tv (free) Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Wednesday, September 25, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Angels) Jose Suarez Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Davis Martin TV Channel MLBN Alt. (JIP), MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Thursday, September 26, 2024 First-Pitch Time 2:10 PM ET Starting Pitcher (Angels) Tyler Anderson Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Garrett Crochet TV Channel MLB.tv, NBCS-CHI Livestream Fubo

Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 09/19/24 Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Chicago White Sox MLB 09/18/24 Los Angeles Angels 5-0 Chicago White Sox MLB 09/17/24 Los Angeles Angels 4-8 Chicago White Sox MLB 03/23/24 Los Angeles Angels 2-0 Chicago White Sox ST (Spring Training) 03/15/24 Chicago White Sox 5-1 Los Angeles Angels ST (Spring Training)

