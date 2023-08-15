Spain vs Sweden: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's World Cup semi-final

Spain Women will be looking to book their first-ever appearance at the Women's World Cup when they face Sweden Women in Tuesday's semi-final matchup.
Jorge Vilda's La Roja overcame Netherlands in their quarter-final game as Salma Paralluelo was at hand to score the 111th-minute winner. The Dutch had taken the game to extra time as Mariona Caldentey's opener was canceled by an injury-time goal by Stefanie Van der Gragt.
Having to rely on penalties to get past the USWNT in the round of 16, Peter Gerhardsson's side took a two-goal lead through Amanda Ilestedt and Filippa Angeldahl against Japan to eventually win the quarter-final tie 2-1 as Honoka Hayashi pulled one back for the Asian giants before time.
A first appearance in the last-four stage at a major competitions for Spain since the 1997 Women's European Championship, while this will be Sweden's fifth semi-final appearance at the World Cup and third in the last four editions. The Blue and Yellow finished third every time they made it this far, apart from a runners-up finish in 2003.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Spain Women vs Sweden Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|Aug 15, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|4 am EDT
|Venue:
|Eden Park
The Women's World Cup match between Spain and Sweden is scheduled for August 15, 2023, at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
It will kick off at 4 am EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Spain Women vs Sweden Women online - TV channels & live streams
|fuboTV
|Watch here
|UNIVERSO
|Watch here
|Peacock
|Watch here
|Telemundo
|Watch here
|FOX
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on TV on UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo and FOX and is available to stream online live through Sling TV and fuboTV.
GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.
Team news & squads
Spain Women team news
Laia Codina emerges as a doubt after being forced off injured against Netherlands, while Aitana Bonmati is deemed fit to keep her place in midfield despite suffering a knock in the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, Barcelona's Paralluelo made a case for herself that can see her start from the first whistle against Sweden.
Spain Women possible XI: Coll; Hernandez, Paredes, Ivana, Batlle; Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Paralluelo, Caldentey, Gonzalez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Coll, Misa, Salon
|Defenders:
|Andres, Batlle, Carmona, Codina, Galvez, Hernandez, Paredes
|Midfielders:
|Abelleira, Bonmati, Guerrero, Perez, Putellas, Zornoza
|Forwards:
|Caldentey, Del Castillo, Gonzalez, Hermoso, Redondo, Navarro, Paralluelo
Sweden Women team news
There isn't any pressing reason Gerhardsson will not go for the same XI yet again.
Ilestedt at center-back alongside Magdalena Eriksson, Nathalie Bjorn and Jonna Andersson as the full-backs, with Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Fridolina Rolfo providing support from the wings to Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius up front.
Sweden Women possible XI: Musovic; Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Rubensson; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Musovic, Falk, Enblom
|Defenders:
|Andersson, Sembrant, Lennartsson, Sandberg, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn
|Midfielders:
|Asllani, Angeldahl, Seger, Rytting Kaneryd, Bennison, Schough, Rubensson
|Forwards:
|Janogy, Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Rolfo
Head-to-Head Record
The last time the two sides faced each other of late, after both sides qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, ended in a two-goal draw.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Oct 7, 2022
|Spain 1-1 Sweden
|Friendlies Women
|Jul 2, 1997
|Spain 0-1 Sweden
|UEFA Women's Championship