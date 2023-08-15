Spain vs Sweden: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's World Cup semi-final

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Spain and Sweden, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain Women will be looking to book their first-ever appearance at the Women's World Cup when they face Sweden Women in Tuesday's semi-final matchup.

Jorge Vilda's La Roja overcame Netherlands in their quarter-final game as Salma Paralluelo was at hand to score the 111th-minute winner. The Dutch had taken the game to extra time as Mariona Caldentey's opener was canceled by an injury-time goal by Stefanie Van der Gragt.

Having to rely on penalties to get past the USWNT in the round of 16, Peter Gerhardsson's side took a two-goal lead through Amanda Ilestedt and Filippa Angeldahl against Japan to eventually win the quarter-final tie 2-1 as Honoka Hayashi pulled one back for the Asian giants before time.

A first appearance in the last-four stage at a major competitions for Spain since the 1997 Women's European Championship, while this will be Sweden's fifth semi-final appearance at the World Cup and third in the last four editions. The Blue and Yellow finished third every time they made it this far, apart from a runners-up finish in 2003.

Spain Women vs Sweden Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 am EDT Venue: Eden Park

The Women's World Cup match between Spain and Sweden is scheduled for August 15, 2023, at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

It will kick off at 4 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Spain Women vs Sweden Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo and FOX and is available to stream online live through Sling TV and fuboTV.

Team news & squads

Spain Women team news

Laia Codina emerges as a doubt after being forced off injured against Netherlands, while Aitana Bonmati is deemed fit to keep her place in midfield despite suffering a knock in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's Paralluelo made a case for herself that can see her start from the first whistle against Sweden.

Spain Women possible XI: Coll; Hernandez, Paredes, Ivana, Batlle; Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Paralluelo, Caldentey, Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coll, Misa, Salon Defenders: Andres, Batlle, Carmona, Codina, Galvez, Hernandez, Paredes Midfielders: Abelleira, Bonmati, Guerrero, Perez, Putellas, Zornoza Forwards: Caldentey, Del Castillo, Gonzalez, Hermoso, Redondo, Navarro, Paralluelo

Sweden Women team news

There isn't any pressing reason Gerhardsson will not go for the same XI yet again.

Ilestedt at center-back alongside Magdalena Eriksson, Nathalie Bjorn and Jonna Andersson as the full-backs, with Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Fridolina Rolfo providing support from the wings to Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius up front.

Sweden Women possible XI: Musovic; Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Rubensson; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Falk, Enblom Defenders: Andersson, Sembrant, Lennartsson, Sandberg, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn Midfielders: Asllani, Angeldahl, Seger, Rytting Kaneryd, Bennison, Schough, Rubensson Forwards: Janogy, Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Rolfo

Head-to-Head Record

The last time the two sides faced each other of late, after both sides qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, ended in a two-goal draw.

Date Match Competition Oct 7, 2022 Spain 1-1 Sweden Friendlies Women Jul 2, 1997 Spain 0-1 Sweden UEFA Women's Championship

