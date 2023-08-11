This is Sweden's time! Amanda Ilestedt & Filippa Angeldal goals book World Cup semi-final place as Japan made to pay for penalty miss

Goals from Amanda Ilestedt and Filippa Angeldal secured a deserved 2-1 win for Sweden in the World Cup quarter-final in Auckland as Spain await.

Sweden raced into a 2-0 lead

Japan miss penalty amid late rally

It's Spain next in final four

TELL ME MORE: Sweden saw off the challenge of Japan to reach the final four of the World Cup and set up a meeting with Spain in Auckland. Peter Gerhardsson's side were the better team for the majority of the contest despite a late rally from Japan in the final 20 minutes. Amanda Ilestedt scored a scruffy goal just after the half-hour mark before Filippa Angeldal added a second via the penalty spot just after half-time. Japan won a soft spot-kick of their own with 15 minutes remaining after Riko Ueki fell in the box, with justice ultimately done as she smashed her effort off the crossbar. They would hit the crossbar again minutes later via an Aoba Fujino free-kick and although Honoka Hayashi scored a late consolation, it wasn't enough to be able to force extra-time.

THE MVP: Amanda Ilestedt: the Swedish defender scored her fourth goal of the tournament and was always a constant menace at corners. She'll be key once again if her side are to advance past Spain and into the final.

THE BIG LOSER: Riko Ueki: the striker threw herself to the ground inside the Swedish penalty box to win a penalty. Somehow VAR didn't overturn the decision and she smashed her penalty against the crossbar. Justice was done.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT SWEDEN? Sweden will meet Spain in the semi-final in Auckland on August 15.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐