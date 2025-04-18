How to watch today's Watford vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Watford and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will aim to stay clear of Sheffield United and Sunderland in the race for Premier League promotion when they take on Watford in Friday's Championship tie at Vicarage Road.

The Clarets are currently five points clear of the next team on the standings table in contention for a direct promotion spot, while Watford aim to move closer to a place in the play-offs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Watford vs Burnley kick-off time

Championship - Championship Vicarage Road Stadium

The Championship match between Watford and Burnley will be played at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Friday, April 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Watford team news

The hosts will remain without the injured quartet of Yasser Larouci, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Kwadwo Baah and Angelo Ogbonna.

Defender Kevin Keben is set to return to action after missing eight matches through injury, while attacker Rocco Vata pushes for a recall after coming off the bench in the 2-1 defeat to West Brom last time out.

Burnley team news

The likes of Lyle Foster, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Jonjo Shelvey and Mike Tresor are all confined to the treatment room.

Burnley boss Scott Parker could stick with a similar lineup from the 2-1 home win against Norwich City last weekend.

