How to watch today's Verona vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Inter will aim to book consecutive Serie A wins when they take on strugglers Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday.

Having lost to current leaders Napoli towards the end of October, Nerazzurri bounced back with a 3-0 win over Fiorentina, while Verona continue to hunt for their first league win after nine matchdays this season.

How to watch Verona vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Verona and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fubo, DAZN, DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Verona vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio M. A. Bentegodi

The Serie A match between Verona and Inter will be played at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:30 am PT / 6:30 am ET on Sunday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Verona team news

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is among the players dealing with injury issues, along with Josep Martinez, Raffaele Di Gennaro and Matteo Darmian.

Suat Serdar is a doubt due to a muscular issue, while Grigoris Kastanos, Unai Nunez, Daniel Oyegoke, Moatasem Al-Musrati and Tomas Suslov also make the long injury list.

Inter team news

While Moatasem Al Musrati and Tomas Suslov are ruled out through injuries, the likes of Daniel Oyegoke, Unai Nunez and Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro are also unlikely to be available for selection.

Possible changes could see recalls for players such as Francesco Acerbi, and Ange-Yoan Bonny alongside Lautaro Martinez.

