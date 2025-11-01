+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoVerona
Stadio M. A. Bentegodi
team-logoInter
STREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Verona vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Verona and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will aim to book consecutive Serie A wins when they take on strugglers Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday.

Having lost to current leaders Napoli towards the end of October, Nerazzurri bounced back with a 3-0 win over Fiorentina, while Verona continue to hunt for their first league win after nine matchdays this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Verona vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

FOX DeportesWatch here
FuboWatch here
Paramount+Watch here
DAZNWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
CBS Sports NetworkWatch here

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Verona and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fubo, DAZN, DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Verona vs Inter kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio M. A. Bentegodi

The Serie A match between Verona and Inter will be played at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:30 am PT / 6:30 am ET on Sunday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Verona vs Inter lineups

VeronaHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestINT
1
C
L. Montipo
37
A. Bella-Kotchap
15
V. Nelsson
3
M. Frese
7
R. Belghali
11
J. Akpa-Akpro
24
A. Bernede
12
D. Bradaric
63
R. Gagliardini
16
G. Orban
17
G. Nascimento
1
Y. Sommer
25
M. Akanji
95
A. Bastoni
31
Y. Bisseck
30
C. Augusto
20
H. Calhanoglu
8
P. Sucic
7
P. Zielinski
11
L. Henrique
14
A. Bonny
10
C
L. Martinez

3-5-2

INTAway team crest

VER
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Zanetti

INT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Chivu

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Verona team news

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is among the players dealing with injury issues, along with Josep Martinez, Raffaele Di Gennaro and Matteo Darmian.

Suat Serdar is a doubt due to a muscular issue, while Grigoris Kastanos, Unai Nunez, Daniel Oyegoke, Moatasem Al-Musrati and Tomas Suslov also make the long injury list.

Inter team news

While Moatasem Al Musrati and Tomas Suslov are ruled out through injuries, the likes of Daniel Oyegoke, Unai Nunez and Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro are also unlikely to be available for selection.

Possible changes could see recalls for players such as Francesco Acerbi, and Ange-Yoan Bonny alongside Lautaro Martinez.

Form

VER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

VER

Last 5 matches

INT

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement