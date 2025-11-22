How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC MLS play-offs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles FC will face off in the Western Conference semi-finals of the 2205 MLS Cup playoffs when they meet at BC Place on Saturday.

In round one, the Caps defeated FC Dallas in game two on penalties and the Black and Gold registered a 4-1 win at Austin FC.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the Western Conference semi-final match in the MLS Cup play-offs between Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff BC Place

The Western Conference semi-final match in the MLS Cup play-offs between Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles FC will be played at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

It will kick off at 6:40 pm PT / 9:40 pm ET on Saturday, November 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Influential forward Brian White is a major doubt due to a muscle issue.

Tristan Blackmon is doubtful with a ligament strain, while Sebastian Schonlau, Ranko Veselinovic and Sam Adekugbe are all ruled out through injuries.

Ralph Priso-Mbongue leveled the score against Dallas in stoppage time, after which Vancouver converted all of their penalty kicks to set up this clash.

Los Angeles FC team news

Igor Jesus and Lorenzo Dellavalle are both out, recovering from cruciate ligament tears. Aaron Long is unavailable due to an Achilles tendon rupture.

Son Heung-min and Jeremy Ebobisse each scored in the 4-1 win, while Denis Bouanga netted a brace.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

