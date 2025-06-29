How to watch today's USWNT vs Ireland Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the women's international friendly match between USWNT and Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The USWNT will be up for their second friendly against Ireland Women, this time at TQL Stadium, on Sunday.

The hosts emerged victorious by a 4-0 margin in the first meeting in Colorado, where the likes of Rose Lavelle and Sam Coffey emerged as big winners, with another friendly against Canada slated for July 2.

Ireland will next be in action in October, when they play a UEFA Women's Nations League relegation play-off against Belgium.

How to watch USWNT vs Ireland Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the women's international friendly match between USWNT and Ireland will be available to watch and stream online on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Universo, Peacock Premium, Max, TruTV and TBS.

USWNT vs Ireland Women kick-off time

The women's international friendly match between the USWNT and Ireland will be played at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Sunday, June 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

After Avery Patterson, Coffey, Lavelle and Alyssa Thompson were on target on Thursday, head coach Emma Hayes will be lining up at least a few changes as she continues to gauge the depth of her squad.

Mandy McGlynn and Angelina Anderson are likely to battle Claudia Dickey for a start in between the sticks, while Ally Sentnor could be challenged by Tara McKeown amid Hayes' No.9 experiment.

Ireland Women team news

While Megan Campbell and Denise O'Sullivan drop out of the squad due to ankle and knee injuries, respectively, Ireland coach Carla Ward has called up Erin McLaughlin for the second friendly against the USWNT.

Additionally, it is also confirmed that Philadelphia-born Dee Bradley will train with the squad in Ohio.

