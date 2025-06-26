How to watch today's USWNT vs Ireland friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the women's international friendly match between USWNT and Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The USWNT will face Ireland in the first of the three friendlies of the summer on Thursday at the DSG Park. The second friendly will be held at TQL Stadium in Ohio, before facing Canada on July 2.

Emma Hayes will be looking to explore among a wider pool of players in this three-game window, while Ireland will treat the games as a crucial part of their preparation ahead of their UEFA Nations League playoff against Belgium in October.

How to watch USWNT vs Ireland WNT online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the women's international friendly match between USWNT and Ireland will be available to watch and stream online Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Universo, Peacock Premium, Max, TruTV and TBS.

USWNT vs Ireland WNT kick-off time

The women's international friendly match between USWNT and Ireland will be played at Dick's Sporting Good (DSG) Park in Commerce City, Colorado, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 am ET on Thursday, June 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

The roster excludes nearly all of the U.S. European-based players, with the exception of Chelsea's Naomi Girma. Hayes has rested the likes of Catarina Macario, Lindsey Heaps, Emily Fox, and Phallon Tullis-Joyce in this FIFA window.

As for the remaining 24 players playing their trade in the NWSL, four have received their first call-ups and six are yet to debut for the senior team, while Rose Lavelle and Croix Bethune have returned from lengthy injuries.

Outside back Andy Pattterson has emerged as one of the biggest keys despite her short time with the national team.

Ireland WNT team news

Ireland head coach Carla Ward has named in her squad five players who were born in the United States - Courtney Brosnan, Chloe Mustaki, Marissa Sheva, Kyra Carusa, Erin Healy - and 11 who studied in third-level colleges in the US.

Midfielder Denise O’Sullivan and forward Kyra Carusa currently play in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) for North Carolina Courage and San Diego Wave, respectively.

