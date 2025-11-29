+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga MX
team-logoToluca
Estadio Nemesio Diez
team-logoFC Juarez
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Toluca vs Juarez Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca enter the second leg of Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarter-finals with a 2-1 edge over Juarez when the two sides meet at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Saturday.

In the first leg at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez earlier this week, Jesus Murillo had put Los Bravos ahead early in the first half but Toluca bounced back with two second-half goals by Antonio Briseno and Paulinho.  

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Toluca vs Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarter-final second leg match between Toluca and Juarez will be available to watch and stream online live throughParamount+, Univision, DirecTV Stream,TUDN, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Toluca vs Juarez kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff
Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarter-final second leg match between Toluca and Juarez will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5:05 pm PT / 8:05 pm ET on Saturday, November 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Toluca vs FC Juarez lineups

TolucaHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestJUA
1
H. Gonzalez
20
J. Gallardo
2
D. Barbosa
6
F. Pereira
3
A. Briseno
8
N. Castro
14
M. Ruiz
5
F. Romero
11
Helinho
26
Paulinho
10
J. Angulo
1
S. Jurado Roca
5
D. Garcia
14
D. Ochoa
4
M. Mayorga
2
J. Murillo
18
H. Martinez
20
J. Torres
17
R. Pizarro
11
J. Rodriguez
8
G. Castilho
19
O. Estupinan

4-2-3-1

JUAAway team crest

TOL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Mohamed

JUA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Varini

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Toluca team news

Alexis Vega and Luan Garcia, who missed the first leg with hamstring and groin injuries, respectively, are likely to remain unavailable once again.

Paulinho will continue up front, joined by Robert Morales.

Juarez team news

It seems that Homer Martinez will not play due to a yellow card suspension, so Dieter Villalpando could feature in midfield instead.

In attack, Colombian forward Oscar Estupinan is set to start at the tip once again, while Diego Valoyes, Denzell Garcia, Madson and Moises Mosquera are all questionable due to knocks.

Form

TOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

JUA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOL

Last 5 matches

JUA

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

12

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

