How to watch today's Toluca vs Juarez Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Toluca enter the second leg of Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarter-finals with a 2-1 edge over Juarez when the two sides meet at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Saturday.

In the first leg at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez earlier this week, Jesus Murillo had put Los Bravos ahead early in the first half but Toluca bounced back with two second-half goals by Antonio Briseno and Paulinho.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Toluca vs Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarter-final second leg match between Toluca and Juarez will be available to watch and stream online live throughParamount+, Univision, DirecTV Stream,TUDN, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Toluca vs Juarez kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarter-final second leg match between Toluca and Juarez will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5:05 pm PT / 8:05 pm ET on Saturday, November 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Toluca team news

Alexis Vega and Luan Garcia, who missed the first leg with hamstring and groin injuries, respectively, are likely to remain unavailable once again.

Paulinho will continue up front, joined by Robert Morales.

Juarez team news

It seems that Homer Martinez will not play due to a yellow card suspension, so Dieter Villalpando could feature in midfield instead.

In attack, Colombian forward Oscar Estupinan is set to start at the tip once again, while Diego Valoyes, Denzell Garcia, Madson and Moises Mosquera are all questionable due to knocks.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links