How to watch today's Tigres vs Juarez Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, El Volcan will host Tigres' first game in the 2025-26 Liga MX season when Juarez make the trip to San Nicolas de los Garza.

The hosts' matchday one game at Chivas is postponed to September 17 due to the maintenance and renovation work of Estadio Akron, while Juarez played out a 1-1 draw with Club America last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tigres vs Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Tigres and Juarez will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes, Universo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.

Tigres vs Juarez kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The Liga MX match between Tigres and Juarez will be played at Estadio Universitario (El Volcan) in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Saturday, July 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tigres team news

Argentine forward Nicolas Ibanez will be back in business after a sort of an underwhelming last couple of seasons, but sure enough to continue leading the line of attack.

Jesus Angulo and Rafael Guerrero are ruled out through knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

Nahuel Guzman will start in goal with a familiar backline involving Javier Aquino, Juanjo Purata and Joaquim.

Juarez team news

Jesus Murillo, Jonathan Gonzalez and Oscar Estupinan are all doubtful after missing the America draw on account of their own injury issues.

In the final third, Ricardinho, Madson, Angel Zaldivar and Oscar Estupinan are all in contention to keep their places in the XI, although Rodolfo Pizarro would make a case for himself after scoring last time out.

