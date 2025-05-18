How to watch today's Roma vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

European hopefuls Roma and AC Milan face off in Sunday's Serie encounter at Stadio Olimpico.

However, the sixth-placed hosts are closer to a Champions League spot than eighth-placed AC Milan.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Roma and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Roma vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The Serie A match between Roma and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, May 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Lupi boss Claudio Ranieri will not be able to call upon the services of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Paulo Dybala due to injuries, but Eldor Shomurodov and Artem Dovbyk have been in good form in front of goal.

Zeki Celik, Gianluca Mancini and Evan Ndicka should continue at the back.

AC Milan team news

Either Santiago Gimenez and Luka Jovic should lead the attack for the visitors, supported by Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao.

On the injury front, Warren Bondo and Riccardo Sottil remain sidelined with ankle and thigh injuries, respectively.

