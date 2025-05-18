+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logo
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Roma vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

European hopefuls Roma and AC Milan face off in Sunday's Serie encounter at Stadio Olimpico.

However, the sixth-placed hosts are closer to a Champions League spot than eighth-placed AC Milan.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Roma and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Roma vs AC Milan kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The Serie A match between Roma and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, May 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma vs AC Milan Probable lineups

RomaHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestMIL
99
M. Svilar
5
E. N'Dicka
19
M. Celik
23
G. Mancini
3
Angelino
18
M. Soule
61
N. Pisilli
17
K. Kone
4
B. Cristante
11
A. Dovbyk
14
E. Shomurodov
16
M. Maignan
23
F. Tomori
31
S. Pavlovic
46
M. Gabbia
20
A. Jimenez
19
T. Hernandez
14
T. Reijnders
29
Y. Fofana
9
L. Jovic
10
R. Leao
11
C. Pulisic

3-4-3

MILAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Ranieri

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Conceicao

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Roma team news

Lupi boss Claudio Ranieri will not be able to call upon the services of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Paulo Dybala due to injuries, but Eldor Shomurodov and Artem Dovbyk have been in good form in front of goal.

Zeki Celik, Gianluca Mancini and Evan Ndicka should continue at the back.

AC Milan team news

Either Santiago Gimenez and Luka Jovic should lead the attack for the visitors, supported by Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao.

On the injury front, Warren Bondo and Riccardo Sottil remain sidelined with ankle and thigh injuries, respectively.

Form

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ROM

Last 5 matches

MIL

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

10

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

