+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
NWSL
team-logo
team-logo
Stream live with a free 7 day trial
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Racing Louisville vs San Diego Wave NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

NWSLRacing LouisvilleSan Diego Wave FCRacing Louisville vs San Diego Wave FC

How to watch the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and San Diego Wave, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Louisville will welcome San Diego Wave to the Lynn Family Stadium for a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) encounter on Saturday.

Both sides head into the tie with four points each from as many games, with Racing and the Wave coming off a 2-0 home defeat against the Washington Spirit and Kansas City Current, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs San Diego Wave online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
NWSL+Watch here

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and San Diego Wave will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and NWSL+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Racing Louisville vs San Diego Wave kick-off time

crest
NWSL - NWSL

The NWSL match between Racing Louisville and San Diego Wave will be played at the Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, April 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Racing Louisville team news

While Bethany Balcer is excused for her absence, Madelyn Pokorny, Olivia Sekany and Kirsten Wright remain sidelined through injuries.

Besides, Savannah DeMelo is a doubt due to illness. Manager Bev Yanez is expected to persist with Kayla Fischer up front.

San Diego Wave team news

As for the visitors, Hillary Beall, Trinity Byars and Kyra Carusa are ruled out due to injury issues.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall will pick between Adriana Leon and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu to spearhead the attack, with Kenza Dali just behind the striker.

Form

RLO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SDW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

RLO

Last 5 matches

SDW

0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

1

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement