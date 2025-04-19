How to watch today's Racing Louisville vs San Diego Wave NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and San Diego Wave, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Louisville will welcome San Diego Wave to the Lynn Family Stadium for a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) encounter on Saturday.

Both sides head into the tie with four points each from as many games, with Racing and the Wave coming off a 2-0 home defeat against the Washington Spirit and Kansas City Current, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs San Diego Wave online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and San Diego Wave will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and NWSL+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Racing Louisville vs San Diego Wave kick-off time

The NWSL match between Racing Louisville and San Diego Wave will be played at the Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, April 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Racing Louisville team news

While Bethany Balcer is excused for her absence, Madelyn Pokorny, Olivia Sekany and Kirsten Wright remain sidelined through injuries.

Besides, Savannah DeMelo is a doubt due to illness. Manager Bev Yanez is expected to persist with Kayla Fischer up front.

San Diego Wave team news

As for the visitors, Hillary Beall, Trinity Byars and Kyra Carusa are ruled out due to injury issues.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall will pick between Adriana Leon and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu to spearhead the attack, with Kenza Dali just behind the striker.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links