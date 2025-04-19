How to watch today's Racing Louisville vs San Diego Wave NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Racing Louisville will welcome San Diego Wave to the Lynn Family Stadium for a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) encounter on Saturday.
Both sides head into the tie with four points each from as many games, with Racing and the Wave coming off a 2-0 home defeat against the Washington Spirit and Kansas City Current, respectively.
Racing Louisville vs San Diego Wave kick-off time
The NWSL match between Racing Louisville and San Diego Wave will be played at the Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.
It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, April 19, in the US.
Team news & squads
Racing Louisville team news
While Bethany Balcer is excused for her absence, Madelyn Pokorny, Olivia Sekany and Kirsten Wright remain sidelined through injuries.
Besides, Savannah DeMelo is a doubt due to illness. Manager Bev Yanez is expected to persist with Kayla Fischer up front.
San Diego Wave team news
As for the visitors, Hillary Beall, Trinity Byars and Kyra Carusa are ruled out due to injury issues.
Head coach Jonas Eidevall will pick between Adriana Leon and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu to spearhead the attack, with Kenza Dali just behind the striker.