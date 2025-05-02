How to watch today's Plymouth vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Plymouth and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Championship title contenders Leeds United make the trip to Home Park, where they will face relegation-threatened Plymouth on Saturday.

Although Leeds have secured a promotion spot, they are level on points with fellow promoted side Burnley at the summit, while the Pilgrims are two points behind Hull City in the drop zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Plymouth vs Leeds United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Plymouth and Leeds United will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Plymouth vs Leeds United kick-off time

Championship - Championship Home Park

The Championship match between Plymouth and Leeds United will be played at the Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, May 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Plymouth team news

Darko Gyabi is ineligible to face his parent club here, while Brendan Galloway and Matthew Sorinola are ruled out on account of injuries.

Defenders Julio Pleguezuelo and Nikola Katic emerge as doubts after picking up issues in the game against Preston last weekend.

Leeds United team news

Pascal Struijk and Sam Chambers remain sidelined by injuries, while Isaac Schmidt is a doubt with a knee issue.

Defender Junior Firpo and winger Dan James will need to pass late fitness tests ahead of kickoff, but midfielder Joe Rothwell could make the squad.

