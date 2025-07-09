How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Wednesday, the New York Red Bulls will face the Philadelphia Union in the 2025 US Open Cup East Bracket quarter-finals at Subaru Park.

While seeking their first win against the Union since 2019, it will be head coach Bradley Carnell's first Red Bulls match since taking over the reins at the U.

For Philadelphia, this win-or-go-home match in Chester is crucial, as they need to win just two more games to reach the tournament final and compete for the trophy.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the US Open Cup match between Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

The US Open Cup match between Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Wednesday, July 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Both Nathan Harriel and Quinn Sullivan have returned from their USMNT duty at the Gold Cup.

Carnell suggested that Jesus Bueno and Mikael Uhre are unlikely to be available for selection, while admitting that Frankie Westfield is close to returning to action.

New York Red Bulls team news

Midfielder Mohammed Sofo will be looking to score in his fifth straight US Open Cup game, with eight goals across all competitions this season.

Captain Emil Forsberg also scored in back-to-back matches, including the goal that took the Red Bulls' last-16 game against FC Dallas to penalties, and will continue to be viewed as a key player.

