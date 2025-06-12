How to watch today's New York City FC vs Atlanta United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between New York City FC and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United head to Yankee Stadium on Thursday, where they face New York City FC in the MLS.

NYCFC recently fell below the Eastern Conference playoff line based on goal difference, even after securing a 2-2 draw against Nashville SC. Meanwhile, Atlanta United currently sits in 13th place in the conference after their 2-0 defeat to the New York Red Bulls.

How to watch New York City FC vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between New York City FC and Atlanta United will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

New York City FC vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Yankee Stadium

The MLS match between New York City FC and Atlanta United will be played at Yankee Stadium in New York City, New York, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Thursday, June 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

New York City FC team news

Against Nashville, NYCFC were still without Kevin O’Toole and Malachi Jones due to ongoing leg problems. Jacob Arroyave was absent from the match because of a knee injury.

On a brighter note, Hannes Wolf managed to score twice in the second half of the game. His efforts helped the team recover from a 2-0 deficit and secure a point against Nashville.

Atlanta United team news

In their recent match against the Red Bulls, Josh Cohen was out due to a groin strain. Tristan Muyumba was dealing with muscle pain, and Stian Rode Gregersen was sidelined with a hamstring issue.

In terms of the team lineup, head coach Ronny Deila made one adjustment in the last game. Pedro Amador stepped into the starting eleven, taking the place of defender Ronald Hernandez.

