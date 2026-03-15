Where to Watch NCAAM & NCAAW Selection Sunday: Your Complete Viewing Guide

Get ready to circle March 15 on your calendar, because Selection Sunday is almost here, and you know what that means: the moment of truth arrives at 6 p.m. ET on CBS when the NCAA selection committee unveils all 68 teams competing in the 2026 tournament. This is your golden opportunity to watch the bracket mystery unfold live, discover where your favorite team landed, and immediately start debating whether the committee got it right. Whether you're a seasoned bracket warrior, a casual fan, or someone who lives for the chaos of March Madness, Selection Sunday ignites the tournament season and sets the stage for everything that follows, so you definitely don't want to miss the official reveal that kicks off all that bracket-busting drama and Cinderella story potential.





What Makes Selection Sunday Essential Viewing

Selection Sunday is the moment you've been waiting for all season. On March 15, 2026, the NCAA selection committee will reveal the complete 68-team tournament field, and that's when everything becomes real. You'll discover your team's seed, their path through the bracket, and whether those bubble teams you've been tracking actually made the cut. This single event transforms months of anticipation into concrete reality.

For you and millions of other fans, Selection Sunday represents pure basketball theater. You're not just passively watching; you're actively analyzing matchups, calculating win probabilities, and strategizing your bracket entries. The moment those seeds flash on screen, you're already thinking three rounds ahead, mapping out potential Cinderella stories and upset opportunities. It's when casual fans become serious analysts and bracket challenges officially begin.

The cultural phenomenon surrounding Selection Sunday has exploded over the years. You're part of a massive community simultaneously discovering tournament positioning, debating selection committee decisions, and starting your March Madness planning. The show generates real-time conversations across social media, sports bars, and office break rooms. Whether you're a serious bettor, casual bracket participant, or pure basketball enthusiast, this event is unmissable.

Tune into CBS at 6 p.m. ET to witness the bracket reveal that sets the stage for college basketball's greatest month.

Key moments to watch for during the selection show:

Tournament field announcement by the selection committee revealing all 68 teams

Seeds distribution across all regions and brackets

Bubble teams finding out their tournament fate

First Four matchups reveal (games March 17-18)

Initial March Madness schedule details and viewing information

Where to Find the Selection Show on Television

You'll want to mark your calendar for March 15, 2026, when CBS broadcasts the men's Selection Sunday live at 6 p.m. ET. This is your prime-time destination for all the bracket-building excitement you've been waiting for. Meanwhile, ESPN handles the women's tournament selection show at 8 p.m. ET on the same day, so you can catch both reveals back-to-back. CBS delivers exclusive studio coverage featuring the selection committee chair, top analysts, and instant reactions as teams learn their tournament fate. The TNT Sports partnership ensures that once the brackets are set, you'll find all 67 tournament games distributed across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV throughout March Madness. Whether you're a hardcore bracket builder or casual fan, CBS's comprehensive presentation gives you everything you need to understand seedings, matchups, and potential Cinderella stories.

Network Selection Show Time (ET) Coverage Type CBS Men's Tournament 6:00 PM Live broadcast with studio analysis ESPN Women's Tournament 8:00 PM Live bracket reveal

If you hold a cable subscription that includes CBS in your channel lineup, you're all set to watch the selection show live on television. Simply tune in at the scheduled time and enjoy comprehensive coverage without any additional fees. However, it's smart to verify your cable provider's specific channel lineup beforehand, since CBS placement can vary slightly depending on your location and package tier. Contact your provider directly if you're uncertain about your access, ensuring you won't miss those crucial bracket reveals when Selection Sunday arrives.

Streaming the Selection Sunday Broadcast

You've got excellent options for streaming Selection Sunday without traditional cable. Paramount+ Premium delivers CBS's live broadcast directly to your device, making it your most straightforward choice. If you want comprehensive tournament coverage, YouTube TV stands out at $64.99-$82.99 monthly, giving you access to CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV all in one place. You'll also appreciate their multiview feature for watching multiple games simultaneously. Hulu + Live TV ($89.99/mo) serves you CBS alongside the entire ESPN bundle, perfect if you're already invested in Hulu's ecosystem. These streaming services provide identical simulcast coverage to what cable subscribers receive, so you're getting the full Selection Sunday experience without the traditional TV package. The key difference? You can watch on your schedule, on any device, and often with more flexibility than standard cable contracts allow.

You shouldn't overlook the NCAA March Madness Live app, the official webstreaming platform aggregating all 67 tournament games across networks. This app requires TV provider authentication to unlock full access, but it works seamlessly across smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers. You'll find free one-hour game previews available, and with provider login, you can stream everything from Selection Sunday through the championship.









Recommended streaming platforms for Selection Sunday:

Paramount+ Premium - CBS live broadcast access with premium subscription

YouTube TV - All four tournament networks (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV) with multiview capability

Hulu + Live TV - CBS and TNT Sports channels bundled with entertainment content

NCAA March Madness Live app - Official aggregator requiring TV provider authentication

FuboTV - CBS access for Selection Sunday and tournament coverage

Traditional Cable and Channel Options

If you're a cable subscriber, catching the selection show couldn't be easier. Simply tune to CBS on your local channel to watch the bracket announcement live. Here's the catch though: CBS channel numbers vary depending on your region and cable provider, so you'll want to verify the exact channel through your local TV listings before game time. That's your one quick step to avoid any surprises. The beauty of having cable? You get immediate access without downloading apps or dealing with streaming hassles. Plus, your cable package unlocks comprehensive tournament coverage throughout March Madness. You'll navigate between CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV to catch all 67 games. Whether you're glued to the selection show or following your bracket deep into the tournament, cable gives you seamless access across every channel broadcasting the action. It's straightforward, reliable, and puts you right in the middle of all the tournament excitement from day one.

Don't worry if you're without cable. You can still access CBS completely free using an antenna in most areas, since CBS broadcasts over the airwaves. This gives you the selection show and several tournament games at no cost. If antenna reception isn't ideal in your location, consider streaming alternatives or head to your favorite sports bar or restaurant. Most establishments air the selection show and tournament games, creating the perfect atmosphere to celebrate your bracket predictions alongside other passionate fans.

Digital and Mobile Access Points

The NCAA March Madness Live app transforms your tournament experience beyond simple streaming. You'll get real-time bracket updates that track your picks as games unfold, tournament bracket tracking tools that let you monitor your strategy against friends, and instant access to highlights so you never miss clutch moments. The app delivers comprehensive schedule information, keeping you informed about tipoff times and matchups. You'll also find built-in analysis features that help you understand what's happening on the court. While full game streaming requires TV provider authentication, you're not locked out completely. The app offers free one-hour previews of select games and constant access to tournament updates and streaming information. Available on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers, this app keeps you connected to bracket drama whether you're at work, commuting, or anywhere away from your television. You'll receive notifications about games starting, upsets unfolding, and breaking news throughout the tournament, ensuring you stay engaged every single day.

When it comes to cost, you've got legitimate free options alongside paid subscriptions. CBS broadcasts over-the-air free with just an antenna, making it your cheapest legal option. Most other streaming platforms like Paramount+ Premium, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV require paid subscriptions. Here's the smart move: many services offer free trial periods. If you're a first-time user, you can strategically sign up for trials specifically timed around March Madness to maximize your coverage without spending money. This approach works perfectly if you only need tournament access for a few weeks.

What You'll See During Selection Sunday Coverage

When you tune in for Selection Sunday, you're witnessing the most dramatic 90 minutes in college basketball. CBS delivers extensive coverage as the selection committee chair walks you through the unveiling region by region, revealing all 68 tournament teams, their seeds, and matchups. You'll experience the tension as bubble teams emerge from the announcement, watching coaches and players react in real-time to their inclusion or exclusion from March Madness. The broadcast zeroes in on those heart-stopping moments when borderline programs get the call (or heartbreakingly don't). Expert analysts dissect every selection immediately, offering instant commentary on controversial seeds and early predictions for tournament matchups. You're not just seeing a bracket populate; you're experiencing the behind-the-scenes decision-making through seasoned basketball voices explaining the committee's rationale.

The analysis goes deep into tournament strategy and logistics. You'll get comprehensive breakdowns of each seed's tournament path, expert commentary on potential bracket challenge strategies, and detailed discussions of how seeding impacts First Four game outcomes. Studio analysts examine each region's depth, highlighting potential Cinderella stories and Final Four contenders. They'll explain tournament schedule implications and matchup dynamics that could influence your bracket predictions, giving you the knowledge to make informed selections.

Getting Ready for the Broadcast

You'll want to verify your setup well before March 15 arrives. Check whether your current cable subscription or streaming service includes CBS coverage in your area. Don't wait until Selection Sunday to discover compatibility issues. Test your devices now, whether that's your smart TV, phone, tablet, or laptop. Download the NCAA March Madness Live app and any necessary streaming apps like Paramount+, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV in advance. Log in to confirm your credentials work properly. Check your internet connection speed to handle live streaming smoothly. These simple steps eliminate frustrating technical problems when the big reveal happens at 6 p.m. ET.

Pre-broadcast checklist:

Confirm your cable provider or streaming service carries CBS Download NCAA March Madness Live app on your preferred devices Test login credentials for streaming platforms Check local TV channel listings for CBS Set reminders for 6 p.m. ET on March 15, 2026 Consider signing up for free trials of streaming services like Paramount+

Follow official NCAA and network social media accounts across platforms for real-time updates and potential broadcast changes. These channels deliver breaking news, highlight reels, and insider commentary throughout Selection Sunday. You'll catch expert analysis, behind-the-scenes content, and live reactions from coaches and analysts. Social media keeps you informed about any last-minute schedule adjustments or technical announcements. Being connected ensures you never miss crucial information about your favorite teams' tournament destinations.

You've got everything you need to catch Selection Sunday on March 15 at 6 p.m. ET. Whether you're streaming on Paramount+ Premium, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV, tuning in via cable, or using your antenna, you're covered. The NCAA March Madness Live app puts tournament action right in your hands. Pick whatever fits your lifestyle best and get ready for the bracket reveal that kicks off the madness. Your tournament journey starts now!







