How to watch today's Nashville SC vs DC United US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Nashville SC and DC United will clash at Geodis Park in the East Bracket quarter-finals of the 2025 US Open Cup on Wednesday.

The Tennessee side will be eyeing their fifth straight win in all competitions despite dealing with multiple injuries in the squad, while the Black-and-Red are coming off a goalless draw against Atlanta United.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nashville SC vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the US Open Cup match between Nashville SC and DC United will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Nashville SC vs DC United kick-off time

The US Open Cup match between Nashville SC and DC United will be played at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC team news

Jacob Shaffelburg, Maximus Ekk, Taylor Washington, Tyler Boyd and Wyatt Meyer are all sidelined due to injuries.

In attack, Ahmed Qasem, Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge are expected to form the front-three.

DC United team news

As for the visitors, Kristian Fletcher and Lukas MacNaughton are sidelined due to injuries.

Boris Enow and Brandon Servania in the middle, Christian Benteke should lead the line of attack.

