How to watch today's Napoli vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Napoli will play host to Como at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Serie A on Saturday.

Both sides are coming off league wins. Napoli picked up a 1-0 win at Lecce, while Como defeated Verona 3-1 at home.

How to watch Napoli vs Como online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Napoli and Como will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, DAZN, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Napoli vs Como kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Como will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Saturday, November 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Key players Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne are both out injured, but Amir Rrahmani and Rasmus Hojlund were both on the bench during the midweek game against Lecce. So either Hojlund or Lorenzo Lucca could start up front.

Stanislav Lobotka and first-choice goalkeeper Alex Meret remain unavailable.

Como team news

While Alvaro Morata has established himself as Como's primary center-forward, Tasos Douvikas makes for an effective option in attack.

Assane Diao and Jayden Addai have recently returned to the squad, and Maximo Perrone is expected to recover from a minor knock. Currently, only Sergi Roberto and Alberto Dossena remain sidelined through injuries.

