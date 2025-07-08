How to watch today's Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Minnesota United and Chicago Fire, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Minnesota United will face off against Chicago Fire in the quarter-finals of the US Open Cup 2025 at Allianz Field on Tuesday.

The Loons are coming off a 2-1 MLS win over FC Dallas, while the Fire aim to bounce back from a league defeat against FC Cincinnati with the same margin.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the US Open Cup match between Minnesota United and Chicago Fire will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire kick-off time

The US Open Cup match between Minnesota United and Chicago Fire will be played at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, July 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United team news

Wessel Speel misses out with a shoulder injury, joining Patrick Weah, Romain Metanire and Chase Gasper among the unavailable players.

Despite not being able to record a clean sheet in five games, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair is a key figure.

Kelvin Yeboah will lead their attack, with Emanuel Reynoso and Bongokuhle Hlongwane starting in the middle.

Chicago Fire team news

As for the visitors, Chris Mueller, Justin Reynolds, and Kellyn Acosta are among the injured, while Fabian Herbers and Xherdan Shaqiri remain doubts.

Recent signing Georgios Koutsias is available for selection in attack, while Mauricio Pineda features in midfield.

Hugo Cuypers should also be counted as a threat in attack.

