How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs Coventry Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Second meets first in the Championship as Middlesbrough get set to take on Coventry at Riverside Stadium on Tuesday.

Boro have a three-point lead over third-placed Stoke City, while the leaders are currently seven points ahead.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Coventry online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Coventry will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry kick-off time

Championship - Championship Riverside Stadium

The Championship match between Middlesbrough and Coventry will be played at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, November 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough remains without George Edmundson, Darragh Lenihan and Abdoulaye Kante.

Having sustained a knock to his calf in the previous game, left-back Matt Targett emerges as a doubt, along with Dael Fry, Sverre Nypan and David Strelec are all doubts.

Coventry team news

Haji Wright will miss once again due to a muscle injury, and is joined by goalkeeper Oliver Dovin on the sidelines, while Luke Woolfenden remains a doubt.

Back from international duty, Brandon Thomas-Asante is in line to feature in the final third.

