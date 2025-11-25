+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
team-logoMiddlesbrough
Riverside Stadium
team-logoCoventry
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs Coventry Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Coventry, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Second meets first in the Championship as Middlesbrough get set to take on Coventry at Riverside Stadium on Tuesday.

Boro have a three-point lead over third-placed Stoke City, while the leaders are currently seven points ahead. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Coventry online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Coventry will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Middlesbrough vs Coventry kick-off time

Championship - Championship
Riverside Stadium

The Championship match between Middlesbrough and Coventry will be played at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, November 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough vs Coventry lineups

MiddlesbroughHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCOV
31
S. Brynn
12
L. Ayling
2
C. Brittain
22
S. Silvera
5
A. Jones
18
A. Morris
7
H. Hackney
16
A. Browne
8
R. McGree
11
M. Whittaker
9
T. Conway
19
C. Rushworth
15
L. Kitching
3
J. Dasilva
4
B. Thomas
27
M. van Ewijk
6
M. Grimes
29
V. Torp
7
T. Sakamoto
28
J. Eccles
23
B. Thomas-Asante
9
E. Simms

4-2-3-1

COVAway team crest

MID
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Hellberg

COV
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Lampard

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough remains without George Edmundson, Darragh Lenihan and Abdoulaye Kante.

Having sustained a knock to his calf in the previous game, left-back Matt Targett emerges as a doubt, along with Dael Fry, Sverre Nypan and David Strelec are all doubts.

Coventry team news

Haji Wright will miss once again due to a muscle injury, and is joined by goalkeeper Oliver Dovin on the sidelines, while Luke Woolfenden remains a doubt.

Back from international duty, Brandon Thomas-Asante is in line to feature in the final third.

Form

MID
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

COV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MID

Last 5 matches

COV

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

1

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

