Championship
team-logoMiddlesbrough
Riverside Stadium
team-logoBirmingham
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Birmingham City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday in the Championship, Middlesbrough will be hosting playoff-chasing Birmingham City at Riverside Stadium.

Boro will look to return to winning ways after a dramatic draw against Leicester City in their last outing, while Birmingham are coming off back-to-back 4-0 victories over Portsmouth and Millwall.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Birmingham City will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
Riverside Stadium

The Championship match between Middlesbrough and Birmingham City will be played at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, November 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham lineups

MiddlesbroughHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBIR
31
S. Brynn
2
C. Brittain
3
M. Targett
12
L. Ayling
6
D. Fry
16
A. Browne
11
M. Whittaker
18
A. Morris
7
H. Hackney
8
R. McGree
9
T. Conway
25
J. Beadle
20
A. Cochrane
5
P. Neumann
24
T. Iwata
4
C. Klarer
28
J. Stansfield
16
P. Roberts
7
T. Doyle
8
S. Paik
10
D. Gray
33
M. Ducksch

4-2-3-1

BIRAway team crest

MID
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Viveash

BIR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Davies

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Middlesbrough team news

Defender Alfie Jones is suspended for Saturday's match at the Riverside due to the straight red card in the Leicester draw.

Consequently, manager Rob Edwards will need to identify a new center-back partner for Luke Ayling. This decision is further complicated by Dael Fry's current absence due to a muscle injury.

Birmingham City team news

Ethan Laird is currently unavailable due to a hamstring strain, so Tomoki Iwata will continue to play in the right-back position.

The likes of Marvin Ducksch, Demarai Gray and Patrick Roberts should be involved in the final third once again, with Paik Seung-ho and Tommy Doyle in the engine room.

Form

MID
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BIR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

MID

Last 5 matches

BIR

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

8

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

