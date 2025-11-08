How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

On Saturday in the Championship, Middlesbrough will be hosting playoff-chasing Birmingham City at Riverside Stadium.

Boro will look to return to winning ways after a dramatic draw against Leicester City in their last outing, while Birmingham are coming off back-to-back 4-0 victories over Portsmouth and Millwall.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Birmingham City will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City kick-off time

Championship - Championship Riverside Stadium

The Championship match between Middlesbrough and Birmingham City will be played at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, November 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough team news

Defender Alfie Jones is suspended for Saturday's match at the Riverside due to the straight red card in the Leicester draw.

Consequently, manager Rob Edwards will need to identify a new center-back partner for Luke Ayling. This decision is further complicated by Dael Fry's current absence due to a muscle injury.

Birmingham City team news

Ethan Laird is currently unavailable due to a hamstring strain, so Tomoki Iwata will continue to play in the right-back position.

The likes of Marvin Ducksch, Demarai Gray and Patrick Roberts should be involved in the final third once again, with Paik Seung-ho and Tommy Doyle in the engine room.

