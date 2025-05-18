How to watch today's Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women FA Cup final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's FA Cup match between Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women and Chelsea Women are set to face off in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Having clinched the Women's Super League and Women's League titles, the Blues are in line for a domestic treble this season, while the Red Devils aim to defend their FA Cup crown after defeating Tottenham to win their first major trophy last year.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women kick-off time

The Women's FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea will be played at the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET on Sunday, May 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women team news

The defending champions will remain without Jayde Riviere due to an ankle injury, while fellow defender Aoife Mannion will be back from a ban.

Meanwhile, forward Rachel Williams will need to pass a fitness test ahead of kickoff, with Elisabeth Terland is likely to continue up front.

Chelsea Women team news

Lauren James, Sam Kerr, Sophie Ingle, Femke Liefting, Zecira Musovic and Kadeisha Buchanan are all unavailable for selection due to injury issues.

In the better news, Mayra Ramirez could make the squad after coming good from a knee problem.

