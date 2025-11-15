How to watch today's Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Local bragging rights will be on the line in WSL as Manchester City Women host Manchester United Women at Joie Stadium for the latest Manchester Derby.

The hosts are currently leading the league table, while the Red Devils sit four points behind them in third position.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ESPN Select.

Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Etihad Stadium

The WSL match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played at Joie Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET on Saturday, November 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Manchester City Women team news

Key players such as Alex Greenwood, Naomi Layzell, Kerolin, Mary Fowler and Lily Murphy are absent due to injury issues.

However, Lauren Hemp is pushing for a start after marking her comeback from a setback in Sunday's narrow win over Everton.

Bunny Shaw will be looking to add to her impressive tally of five league goals this season.

Manchester United Women team news

Defender Millie Turner and attacker Celin Bizet remain sidelined with knee and back injuries, respectively.

If Phallon Tullis-Joyce has not recovered from the issue that forced her off during Wednesday’s Champions League win against PSG, Safia Middleton-Patel should feature in goal.

Dominique Janssen is available after serving a European ban, while there could be recalls for both Ella Toone and Elisabeth Terland.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

