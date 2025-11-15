+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
WSL
team-logoManchester City Women
Etihad Stadium
team-logoManchester United Women
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Local bragging rights will be on the line in WSL as Manchester City Women host Manchester United Women at Joie Stadium for the latest Manchester Derby.

The hosts are currently leading the league table, while the Red Devils sit four points behind them in third position.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ESPN Select.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

crest
WSL - WSL
Etihad Stadium

The WSL match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played at Joie Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET on Saturday, November 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women lineups

Manchester City WomenHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMAN
31
A. Yamashita
18
K. Casparij
4
J. Rose
27
R. Knaak
15
L. Ouahabi
25
Y. Hasegawa
11
L. Hemp
10
V. Miedema
20
A. Fujino
19
L. Blindkilde
9
K. Shaw
39
S. Middleton Patel
4
M. Le Tissier
17
D. Janssen
2
A. Sandberg
14
J. Riviere
8
J. Park
7
E. Toone
18
J. Zigiotti Olme
20
H. Miyazawa
11
L. Galton
10
E. Terland

4-2-3-1

MANAway team crest

MCI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Jeglertz

MAN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Skinner

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Manchester City Women team news

Key players such as Alex Greenwood, Naomi Layzell, Kerolin, Mary Fowler and Lily Murphy are absent due to injury issues.

However, Lauren Hemp is pushing for a start after marking her comeback from a setback in Sunday's narrow win over Everton.

Bunny Shaw will be looking to add to her impressive tally of five league goals this season.

Manchester United Women team news

Defender Millie Turner and attacker Celin Bizet remain sidelined with knee and back injuries, respectively.

If Phallon Tullis-Joyce has not recovered from the issue that forced her off during Wednesday’s Champions League win against PSG, Safia Middleton-Patel should feature in goal.

Dominique Janssen is available after serving a European ban, while there could be recalls for both Ella Toone and Elisabeth Terland.

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

MAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 5 matches

MAN

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

