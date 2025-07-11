+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Benito Juarez
team-logo
Stream live on Fubo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Juarez vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXCF AmericaFC JuarezFC Juarez vs CF America

How to watch the Liga MX match between Juarez and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America are set to take on Juarez as the two sides kick off their 2025-26 Liga MX campaigns at Estadio Benito Juarez on Friday.

Aguilas, who won the 2024 Torneo Apertura, did not make the revamped FIFA Club World Cup as they lost 2-1 to MLS team Los Angeles FC in a qualifying play-off on June 1.

Meanwhile, Juarez did not make it to the Liga MX Apertura play-offs last season, having been defeated by Pumas in a penalty shootout during the play-in game on April 28.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juarez vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
FS1Watch here
FOX DeportesWatch here

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Juarez and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Juarez vs Club America kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Apertura
Estadio Benito Juarez

The Liga MX match between Juarez and Club America will be played at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Friday, July 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Juarez team news

Defender Jose Juan Garcia and midfielder Dieter Villalpando will be suspended after the duo picked up red cards against Pumas in their final game of the previous season.

Moises Mosquera and Ricardinho are in line to replace Garcia and Villalpando, respectively, while Oscar Estupinan could lead the line of attack on Friday.

Club America team news

Alejandro Zendejas, Victor Davila and Brian Rodriguez are expected to feature in the final third.

Kevin Alvarez and Cristian Borja are likely to continue as the two full-backs, with Igor Lichnovsky possibly starting ahead of Israel Reyes alongside Sebastian Caceres at centre-back.

Form

JUA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CFA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

JUA

Last 5 matches

CFA

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta