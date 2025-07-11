How to watch today's Juarez vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Juarez and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America are set to take on Juarez as the two sides kick off their 2025-26 Liga MX campaigns at Estadio Benito Juarez on Friday.

Aguilas, who won the 2024 Torneo Apertura, did not make the revamped FIFA Club World Cup as they lost 2-1 to MLS team Los Angeles FC in a qualifying play-off on June 1.

Meanwhile, Juarez did not make it to the Liga MX Apertura play-offs last season, having been defeated by Pumas in a penalty shootout during the play-in game on April 28.

How to watch Juarez vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Juarez and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Juarez vs Club America kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Benito Juarez

The Liga MX match between Juarez and Club America will be played at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Friday, July 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Juarez team news

Defender Jose Juan Garcia and midfielder Dieter Villalpando will be suspended after the duo picked up red cards against Pumas in their final game of the previous season.

Moises Mosquera and Ricardinho are in line to replace Garcia and Villalpando, respectively, while Oscar Estupinan could lead the line of attack on Friday.

Club America team news

Alejandro Zendejas, Victor Davila and Brian Rodriguez are expected to feature in the final third.

Kevin Alvarez and Cristian Borja are likely to continue as the two full-backs, with Igor Lichnovsky possibly starting ahead of Israel Reyes alongside Sebastian Caceres at centre-back.

