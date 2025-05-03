+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logo
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logo
Watch with a free 7 day trialWatch anywhere around the world
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Serie AInterVeronaInter vs Verona

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Milan will aim to stay relevant in the Serie A title race when they welcome Hellas Verona to San Siro on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri have suffered back-to-back league losses against Bologna and Roma, while Verona are in a similar predicament and will need to return to winning ways in order to avoid getting embroiled in the relegation battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Verona online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
CBS Sports Golazo NetworkWatch here
Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Verona will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Inter vs Verona kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Verona will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, May 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter vs Verona Probable lineups

InterHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestVER
1
Y. Sommer
6
S. de Vrij
30
C. Augusto
31
Y. Bisseck
16
D. Frattesi
36
M. Darmian
59
N. Zalewski
21
K. Asllani
22
H. Mkhitaryan
11
J. Correa
8
M. Arnautovic
1
L. Montipo
6
N. Valentini
4
F. Daniliuc
3
M. Frese
12
D. Bradaric
10
C. Niasse
38
J. Tchatchoua
24
A. Bernede
33
O. Duda
35
D. Mosquera
9
A. Sarr

3-5-2

VERAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Farris

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Zanetti

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Inter team news

Head coach Simone Inzaghi and midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu must both serve a one-match ban, while Lautaro Martinez is feared to have picked a thigh injury in the mid-week Champions League semi-final outing against Barcelona. Defender Benjamin Pavard is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Marcus Thuram could be joined by either Mehdi Taremi, Marko Arnautovic, or Joaquin Correa up front.

Verona team news

As for the visitors, Daniele Ghilardi and Diego Coppola will be suspended, while Pawel Dawidowicz remains sidelined by injury.

The club's top scorer this season, Casper Tengstedt, faces fitness concerns. However, Tomas Suslov is back in contention after recovering from a virus to support Amin Sarr up front.

Form

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

VER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

INT

Last 5 matches

VER

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

16

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta