How to watch today's Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Inter Milan will aim to stay relevant in the Serie A title race when they welcome Hellas Verona to San Siro on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri have suffered back-to-back league losses against Bologna and Roma, while Verona are in a similar predicament and will need to return to winning ways in order to avoid getting embroiled in the relegation battle.

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Verona will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Inter vs Verona kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Verona will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, May 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Head coach Simone Inzaghi and midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu must both serve a one-match ban, while Lautaro Martinez is feared to have picked a thigh injury in the mid-week Champions League semi-final outing against Barcelona. Defender Benjamin Pavard is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Marcus Thuram could be joined by either Mehdi Taremi, Marko Arnautovic, or Joaquin Correa up front.

Verona team news

As for the visitors, Daniele Ghilardi and Diego Coppola will be suspended, while Pawel Dawidowicz remains sidelined by injury.

The club's top scorer this season, Casper Tengstedt, faces fitness concerns. However, Tomas Suslov is back in contention after recovering from a virus to support Amin Sarr up front.

