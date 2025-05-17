How to watch today's Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will take on Hoffenheim at PreZone Arena on the final matchday of the season on Saturday.

While the Bavarians can finish their campaign up to 14 points clear at the summit, the hosts may have gathered enough points to save themselves from the drop.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga PreZero Arena

The Bundesliga match between Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich will be played at PreZone Arena in Sinsheim, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, May 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Hoffenheim team news

Gift Orban, Grischa Promel, Ihlas Bebou, Christopher Lenz, Ozan Kabak, Stanley N'Soki and Valentin Gendrey all make up for the injury absentees at the club.

With Arthur Chaves, Leo Ostigard and Kevin Akpoguma at the back, Adam Hlozek is likely to lead the line.

Bayern Munich team news

The lot of Josip Stanisic, Tarek Buchmann, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Hiroki Ito and Kim Min-Jae are unlikely to be available for selection due to injury issues.

Eric Dier is in line to start at the back despite his imminent exit this summer, with Thomas Muller also staring at his final Bundesliga game for Die Roten after not being offered a contract extension following his 25 years of service to the club.

