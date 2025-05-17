+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
PreZero Arena
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

BundesligaBayern MunichHoffenheimHoffenheim vs Bayern Munich

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will take on Hoffenheim at PreZone Arena on the final matchday of the season on Saturday.

While the Bavarians can finish their campaign up to 14 points clear at the summit, the hosts may have gathered enough points to save themselves from the drop.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga
PreZero Arena

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, May 17, in the US.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, May 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

HoffenheimHome team crest

3-1-4-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFCB
1
O. Baumann
25
K. Akpoguma
35
A. Chaves
4
L. Oestigard
16
A. Stach
3
P. Kaderabek
7
T. Bischof
27
A. Kramaric
21
M. Buelter
23
A. Hlozek
29
B. Toure
1
M. Neuer
22
R. Guerreiro
27
K. Laimer
15
E. Dier
44
J. Stanisic
45
A. Pavlovic
25
Thomas Muller
10
L. Sane
6
J. Kimmich
17
M. Olise
9
H. Kane

4-2-3-1

FCBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Ilzer

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Kompany

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Hoffenheim team news

Gift Orban, Grischa Promel, Ihlas Bebou, Christopher Lenz, Ozan Kabak, Stanley N'Soki and Valentin Gendrey all make up for the injury absentees at the club.

With Arthur Chaves, Leo Ostigard and Kevin Akpoguma at the back, Adam Hlozek is likely to lead the line.

Bayern Munich team news

The lot of Josip Stanisic, Tarek Buchmann, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Hiroki Ito and Kim Min-Jae are unlikely to be available for selection due to injury issues.

Eric Dier is in line to start at the back despite his imminent exit this summer, with Thomas Muller also staring at his final Bundesliga game for Die Roten after not being offered a contract extension following his 25 years of service to the club.

Form

TSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

TSG

Last 5 matches

FCB

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

5

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Want to go deeper? Ask

