How to watch today's Genoa vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

AC Milan's hopes of landing a top-six finish in Serie A hang by a thin line when they take on Genoa at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Monday.

While the hosts have nothing significant to play for this season, the Rossoneri will keep an eye out for their upcoming Coppa Italia final against Bologna.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Genoa vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Luigi Ferraris

The Serie A match between Genoa and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris in Genova, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Monday, May 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Genoa team news

Genoa boss Patrick Vieira would persist with Andrea Pinamonti leading the line of attack despite the Sassuolo loanee failing to find the net for nine league games. Former Milan man Junior Messias is also likely to feature up front.

Although Sebastian Otoa is in contention for a return after serving his ban, the hosts have a lengthy list of injury absentees that include the likes of Maxwel Cornet, Caleb Ekuban, Hugo Cuenca, Jean Onana, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Fabio Miretti.

AC Milan team news

Emerson Royal returned to training after recovering from his setback. So only Luka Jovic's uncertainty could prevent head coach Sergio Conceicao from having a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Tammy Abraham and Santiago Gimenez are in line to slot in for Jovic in attack, alongside Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao.

