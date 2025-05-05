+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Stadio Luigi Ferraris
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Genoa vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Serie AGenoaAC MilanGenoa vs AC Milan

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan's hopes of landing a top-six finish in Serie A hang by a thin line when they take on Genoa at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Monday.

While the hosts have nothing significant to play for this season, the Rossoneri will keep an eye out for their upcoming Coppa Italia final against Bologna.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Genoa vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Genoa and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Genoa vs AC Milan kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Luigi Ferraris

The Serie A match between Genoa and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris in Genova, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Monday, May 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Genoa vs AC Milan Probable lineups

GenoaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestMIL
Genoa team news

Genoa boss Patrick Vieira would persist with Andrea Pinamonti leading the line of attack despite the Sassuolo loanee failing to find the net for nine league games. Former Milan man Junior Messias is also likely to feature up front.

Although Sebastian Otoa is in contention for a return after serving his ban, the hosts have a lengthy list of injury absentees that include the likes of Maxwel Cornet, Caleb Ekuban, Hugo Cuenca, Jean Onana, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Fabio Miretti.

AC Milan team news

Emerson Royal returned to training after recovering from his setback. So only Luka Jovic's uncertainty could prevent head coach Sergio Conceicao from having a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Tammy Abraham and Santiago Gimenez are in line to slot in for Jovic in attack, alongside Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao.

Form

GEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
0/5

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

GEN

Last 5 matches

MIL

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

3

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

