Al-Tai vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's team

Al-Nassr will be hoping to keep the pressure on leaders Al-Ittihad when the Knights of Najd take on Al-Tai in Tuesday's Saudi Pro League encounter at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium.
Having lost out in both the Saudi Super Cup and the King Cup of Champions this season, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are four points adrift from the top after a 1-1 league draw against Al-Khaleej at the weekend.
Al-Tai are currently seventh and were last involved in a 4-3 defeat at Al-Batin.
Al-Tai vs Al-Nassr kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 16, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:30pm EDT
|Venue:
|Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium
The Saudi Pro League game between Al-Tai and Al-Nassr is scheduled for May 16, 2023, at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium in Ha'il, Saudi Arabia.
It will kick off at 2:30pm EDT in the US.
How to watch Al-Tai vs Al-Nassr online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), ESPN will show the occasional game. Find out more about ESPN+ here.
Games are available to stream worldwide through Shahid and new users can sign up at the official site. A subscription to the VIP Sports package will cost $18 a month if you are in the U.S.
Highlights of Al-Nassr games will be available on the club's official YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
Al-Tai team news
Abdulkarim Sultan had to be substituted early against Al-Batin, as Nawaf Al-Qamiri is likely to continue in his place at the back. Guy Mbenza should meanwhile keep his place up front.
Al-Tai possible XI: Braga; Fai, Al-Qamiri, Semedo, Qasim; Sayoud, Dener, Ali, Harzan; Musona; Mbenza
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Braga, Nawaf, Al-Baqaawi, Fahad
|Defenders:
|Martinez, Sultan, Fallatah, Al-Buhairan, Qasim, Al-Ali, Al-Areefi, Fai, Majrashi, Al-Jubairi, Al-Qamiri
|Midfielders:
|Al-Toiawy, Semedo, Al-Harabi, Ali, Bajandooh, Jafar, Dener, Sayoud, Musona, Al-Qunaian, Nahar, Al-Jawaey, Al-Absi, Harzan, Al-Mushhin
|Forwards:
|Mbenza, Al-Hazzaa, Al-Johani
Al-Nassr team news
All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo starting, with Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Anderson Talisca supporting from the wide areas, despite the trio not getting on the scoresheet the last time out.
Al-Nassr possible XI: Rossi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Oujami, Gonzalez, Konan; Gustavo; Talisca, Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Hassan, Ghareeb; Ronaldo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rossi, Ospina, Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Abdullah
|Defenders:
|Gonzalez, Al-Amri, Madu, Al-Oujami, Al-Fatil, Haqawi, Konan, Qasem, Qasheesh, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal, Al-Mansour
|Midfielders:
|Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Martinez, Al-Najei, Masharipov, Ghareeb, Yahya
|Forwards:
|Asiri, Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 6, 2023
|Al-Nassr 2-0 Al-Tai
|Saudi Pro League
|February 6, 2022
|Al-Nassr 4-1 Al-Tai
|Saudi Pro League
|December 10, 2021
|Al-Tai 2-1 Al-Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|January 12, 2008
|Al-Tai 1-3 Al-Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|September 26, 2007
|Al-Nassr 1-1 Al-Tai
|Saudi Pro League