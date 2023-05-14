- Argentine running down deal at PSG
- Set to hit free agency this summer
- Linked with clubs around the world
WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is generating plenty of speculation regarding his future intentions as his two-year contract at Paris Saint-Germain runs down towards free agency. Messi has offered no indication that he will be committing to fresh terms in France, meaning that a new challenge will be taken on this summer – with supporters at Parc des Princes turning against him. An emotional retracing of steps to Catalunya has been mooted for the all-time great, but Koeman believes the Argentine icon will end up following close friends to either America or Saudi Arabia.
WHAT THEY SAID: Koeman, who worked with the 2022 World Cup winner between August 2020 and the summer of 2021, has told ESPN: “I do not think Messi will return to Barcelona. [Sergio] Busquets will leave, Jordi Alba will not stay either and these three are good friends. I wouldn’t be surprised if they went to Miami or Saudi Arabia together.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ongoing financial struggles at Barcelona are making it difficult for them to put a move for Messi in place, along with any other targets, and Koeman believes club president Joan Laporta is talking up a deal for Messi because he wants to improve his image in the eyes of those that hold him responsible for the South American’s surprise departure. The Dutchman added: “Laporta wants to save face because he’s known as the man who let Messi go.”
WHAT NEXT? Messi has been linked with David Beckham co-owned MLS outfit Inter Miami for some time, while Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are said to have a record-breaking £400 million ($498m) contract offer ready for the 35-year-old forward to sign.