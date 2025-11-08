How to watch today's Como vs Cagliari Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Como will aim to extend their unbeaten home run in 2025-26 Serie A when they host Cagliari at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in a matchday 11 fixture on Saturday.

Cesc Fabregas' men recorded consecutive league wins in their last two fixtures at home, and are coming off a goalless draw at Napoli.

Cagliari, on the other hand, will seek to snap a six-game winless streak after going down 2-0 against Lazio last time out.

Como vs Cagliari kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio G. Sinigaglia

The Serie A match between Como and Cagliari will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Saturday, November 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Como team news

Marc-Oliver Kempf and Edoardo Goldaniga might need once-overs ahead of kickoff, but the likes of Sergi Roberto and Alberto Dossena are certain to miss out on account of injury issues.

Nico Paz has been particularly impressive while playing at home, as AC Milan loanee Alvaro Morata spearheads the attack.

Cagliari team news

Long-term injury absentee Andrea Belotti (knee) is joined on the treatment table by Nicola Pintus, Giuseppe Ciocci, Alessandro Deiola and Marko Rog.

As for the visitors attack, Inter-owned Sebastiano Esposito will be expected to lead the line.

