Serie A
Como
Stadio G. Sinigaglia
Cagliari
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Como vs Cagliari Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Como will aim to extend their unbeaten home run in 2025-26 Serie A when they host Cagliari at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in a matchday 11 fixture on Saturday.

Cesc Fabregas' men recorded consecutive league wins in their last two fixtures at home, and are coming off a goalless draw at Napoli.

Cagliari, on the other hand, will seek to snap a six-game winless streak after going down 2-0 against Lazio last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Como vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Como and Cagliari will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, FOX Deportes, Fubo, DAZN and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Como vs Cagliari kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
Stadio G. Sinigaglia

The Serie A match between Como and Cagliari will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Saturday, November 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Como vs Cagliari lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-5-1

1
J. Butez
34
D. Carlos
3
A. Valle
14
J. Ramon
28
I. Smolcic
38
A. Diao
42
J. Addai
10
N. Paz
23
M. Perrone
6
M. Caqueret
7
C
A. Morata
1
E. Caprile
28
C
G. Zappa
6
S. Luperto
26
Y. Mina
33
A. Obert
90
M. Folorunsho
16
M. Prati
17
M. Felici
2
M. Palestra
10
G. Gaetano
94
S. Esposito

4-5-1

Manager

  • C. Fabregas

Manager

  • F. Pisacane

Como team news

Marc-Oliver Kempf and Edoardo Goldaniga might need once-overs ahead of kickoff, but the likes of Sergi Roberto and Alberto Dossena are certain to miss out on account of injury issues.

Nico Paz has been particularly impressive while playing at home, as AC Milan loanee Alvaro Morata spearheads the attack.

Cagliari team news

Long-term injury absentee Andrea Belotti (knee) is joined on the treatment table by Nicola Pintus, Giuseppe Ciocci, Alessandro Deiola and Marko Rog.

As for the visitors attack, Inter-owned Sebastiano Esposito will be expected to lead the line.

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

