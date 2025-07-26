How to watch today's Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Chicago Fire and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chicago Fire will be hosting the New York Red Bulls at Soldier Field in MLS on Saturday.

The Fire recently defeated CF Montreal 2-0, bringing them within a point of the Red Bulls for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. This comes after the Red Bulls' 5-1 loss to Inter Miami.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Chicago Fire and New York Red Bulls will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Soldier Field

MLS match between Chicago Fire and New York Red Bulls will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chicago Fire team news

Injured trio Carlos Teran, David Poreba and Christopher Cupps are all ruled out through injuries for the Red Bulls' visit.

On a more positive note, Hugo Cuypers and Jack Elliott both scored in Montreal, and Chris Brady had a fantastic game, making four saves to secure a clean sheet.

New York Red Bulls team news

Serge Ngoma and Lewis Morgan could miss out once again with thigh strains, while Cameron Harper remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Alexander Hack, who scored a consolation goal in the heavy defeat against the Miami side with his first MLS goal, will continue in the middle. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Julian Hall will lead the line.

