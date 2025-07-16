How to watch today's Charlotte vs DC United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Charlotte and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In MLS Eastern Conference, Charlotte will welcome DC United to Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

The Crown will look to build on their 2-0 victory over New York City, while DC United aim to snap a six-match winless run after suffering a 2-1 loss at LA Galaxy last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Charlotte vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Charlotte and DC United will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Charlotte vs DC United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Bank of America Stadium

MLS match between Charlotte and DC United will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Charlotte team news

Tim Ream will be available for selection after his USMNT duty at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, while fellow countryman Patrick Agyemang has joined Championship side Derby County on loan.

Pep Biel should retain his spot in the starting XI after his impressive performance against New York City, partnered by Wilfried Zaha in attack, with Ashley Westwood continuing in the middle.

DC United team news

The visiting side will be without Lukas McNaughton and Kristian Fletcher due to injuries.

Christian Benteke and Brandon Servania are expected to start up front, and David Schnegg should return to play in the central defense.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links