How to watch today's Burnley vs Millwall Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Millwall will be battling for a Championship play-off spot when they take on already-promoted Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

However, depending on how many points they pick up on the final matchday of the season, Alex Neil's men may need favours from Coventry City and Bristol City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Burnley vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Burnley and Millwall will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Burnley vs Millwall kick-off time

Championship - Championship Turf Moor

The Championship match between Burnley and Millwall will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, May 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Burnley team news

While Zian Flemming is eligible to face his parent club, all of Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Mike Tresor, Enock Agyei and Manuel Benson remain sidelined through injuries.

Should Lyle Foster be passed fit from his shoulder problem, he should slot in for Flemming in attack. Otherwise, Ashley Barnes will be set for a rate start.

Millwall team news

Neil will not be able to avail of the services of Lukas Jensen, Zak Lovelace, Murray Wallace, Danny McNamara, Camiel Neghli, Calum Scanlon and Duncan Watmore for the crucial tie.

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts, who could deputise for Jensen, remains a doubt. So George Evans is likely to continue in goal. Joe Bryan and Ra'ees Bangura-Williams are also doubts.

