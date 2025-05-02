+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Turf Moor
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Burnley vs Millwall Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Millwall will be battling for a Championship play-off spot when they take on already-promoted Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

However, depending on how many points they pick up on the final matchday of the season, Alex Neil's men may need favours from Coventry City and Bristol City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Burnley vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Burnley and Millwall will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Burnley vs Millwall kick-off time

Championship - Championship
Turf Moor

The Championship match between Burnley and Millwall will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, May 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Burnley team news

While Zian Flemming is eligible to face his parent club, all of Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Mike Tresor, Enock Agyei and Manuel Benson remain sidelined through injuries.

Should Lyle Foster be passed fit from his shoulder problem, he should slot in for Flemming in attack. Otherwise, Ashley Barnes will be set for a rate start.

Millwall team news

Neil will not be able to avail of the services of Lukas Jensen, Zak Lovelace, Murray Wallace, Danny McNamara, Camiel Neghli, Calum Scanlon and Duncan Watmore for the crucial tie.

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts, who could deputise for Jensen, remains a doubt. So George Evans is likely to continue in goal. Joe Bryan and Ra'ees Bangura-Williams are also doubts.

Form

BUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BUR

Last 5 matches

MIL

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

8

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

