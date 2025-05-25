How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Cincinnati MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Atlanta United and Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United will be hosting Cincinnati at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in MLS on Sunday.

Currently, the hosts are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference after a recent 1-0 loss at home against the Philadelphia Union. Meanwhile, FC Cincy are challenging the Union for the top spot in the East, even after their 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Atlanta United and Cincinnati will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati kick-off time

MLS match between Atlanta United and Cincinnati will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Sunday, May 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atlanta United team news

In their recent home match against Philadelphia Union, the Five Stripes were without Stian Gregersen due to a quadricep injury.

For this game, head coach Ronny Deila had introduced five new players to the starting lineup. These included Brooks Lennon, Pedro Amador, Tristan Muyumba, Ajani Fortune, and Jamal Thiare.

Cincinnati team news

Cincinnati's starting lineup against Columbus featured six new faces: Luca Orellano, Nick Hagglund, Matt Miazga, Lukas Engel, Obinna Nwobodo, and Sergio Santos.

Also, Kevin Denkey's goal in that match was significant as it made him the 15th player in the club's history to reach at least 10 goals - joining current teammates Orellano, Santos, and Yuya Kubo on that list.

