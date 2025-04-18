How to watch today's Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women UWCL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UWCL match between Arsenal and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two former UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) winners in Arsenal Women and Lyon Women, will go head-to-head in the first leg of the semi-finals at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Real Madrid 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, while the record eight-time winners defeated Bayern Munich 6-1 over their two legs in the last eight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UWCL match between Arsenal and Lyon will be available to stream online live through DAZN

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women kick-off time

The UWCL match between Arsenal and Lyon will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am ET on Saturday, April 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Arsenal Women team news

Gunners manager Renee Slegers could be without Daphne van Domselaar, Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly due to injuries, with Van Domselaar likely to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

With Manuela Zinsberger in goal, Caitlin Foord is expected to continue to fill in for Kelly on the left flank. Stina Blackstenius is in line to feature up front in case Russo is not cleared for the tie.

Lyon Women team news

Former Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro will look to go one better on Saturday, as Melchie Dumornay, Tabitha Chawinga, Kadidiatou Diani, Eugenie Le Sommer, Ada Hegerberg, Vicki Becho, and Lindsey Heaps are all in contention to feature in the final third.

However, the French side will have to be wary of the susceptible weakness at the back at times.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ARS Last 2 matches LYO 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Arsenal Women 0 - 1 Lyon

Lyon 1 - 5 Arsenal Women 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Useful links