How to Watch 2025 NFL Scouting Combine: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is set to kick off, marking the official start of the NFL Draft season. From February 27 to March 2, 329 of college football's top prospects will gather at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to showcase their skills and meet with NFL teams.

NFL Combine Information

Date February 27-March 2, 2025 Time Varies Where Lucas Oil Stadium TV Channel NFL Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

NFL Combine Events

The event begins with defensive linemen and linebackers taking the field on Thursday, February 27, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET. These players will participate in various drills, including the famous 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, and broad jump.

On Friday, February 28, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET, it's time for defensive backs and tight ends to shine. This group includes some of the most athletic players in the draft, and their performances could significantly impact their draft stock.

The spotlight shifts to the offensive skill positions on Saturday, March 1, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs will take center stage.

The combine concludes on Sunday, March 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET, with offensive linemen demonstrating their strength and agility.

Throughout the event, teams will conduct interviews and medical evaluations, gathering crucial information for their draft strategies. The Tennessee Titans, holding the coveted No. 1 pick, will be particularly active in assessing talent.

Football fans can catch all the action live on NFL Network or stream it on NFL+ and Fubo. As the first major event of the 2025 NFL Draft season, the combine promises to be an exciting showcase of the next generation of NFL talent, setting the stage for the draft in Green Bay starting April 24.

Live stream the 2025 NFL Draft Combine on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.