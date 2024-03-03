West Ham Women vs Manchester United Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between West Ham United Women and Manchester United Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women will aim for a fifth straight victory over West Ham Women when the two sides face off in Sunday's Women's Super League (WSL) game at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Both sides come into the tie on the back of league defeats: Rehanne Skinner's side suffered a 2-0 loss at Everton, while the Red Devils faced a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

West Ham United Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

Date: March 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium

The WSL match between West Ham United Women and Manchester United Women will be played at the Chigwell Construction Stadium in Greater London, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET on Sunday, March 3, in the United States (US).

How to watch West Ham Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Team news & squads

West Ham Women team news

The hosts will be without Abbey-Leigh Stringer due to injury, while Shelina Zadorsky is on international duty with Canada at the Gold Cup.

Shannon Cooke is likely to slot in for Zadorsky alongside Hawa Cissoko and Amber Tysiak in the back three.

Riko Ueki and Vivianne Asseyi should continue upfront.

West Ham Women possible XI: Arnold; Cissoko, Tysiak, Cooke; Shimizu, Hayashi, Gorry, Ziu, Smith; Ueki, Asseyi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnold, Walsh, O'Hanlon Defenders: Smith, Shimizu, Tysiak, Denton, Cooke, Cissoko Midfielders: Lundin, Snerle, Brynjarsdottir, Mewis, Ziu, Hayashi, Gorry Forwards: Ueki, Harries, Asseyi, Ademiluyi

Manchester United Women team news

United boss Marc Skinner will remain without Gabby George, Jayde Riviere, Emma Watson, Evie Rabjohn and Hinata Miyazawa on account of injuries.

Meanwhile, Geyse is on international duty with Brazil at the Gold Cup. So the Lyon-owned Melvine Malard could step in on the right wing.

Manchester United Women possible XI: Earps; Blundell, Le Tissier, Turner, Galton; Naalsund, Zelem; Malard, Toone, Garcia; Parris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Le Tissier, Mannion, Blundell, Evans, Turner Midfielders: Toone, Guerrero, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Clinton Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Williams

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Ham United Women and Manchester United Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 12, 2023 Manchester United 5-0 West Ham United Women's Super League March 25, 2023 Manchester United 4-0 West Ham United Women's Super League September 25, 2022 West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United Women's Super League May 1, 2022 Manchester United 3-0 West Ham United Women's Super League March 16, 2022 West Ham United 1-1 Manchester United Women's Super League

