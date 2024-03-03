West Ham Women vs Manchester United Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester United Women will aim for a fifth straight victory over West Ham Women when the two sides face off in Sunday's Women's Super League (WSL) game at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.
Both sides come into the tie on the back of league defeats: Rehanne Skinner's side suffered a 2-0 loss at Everton, while the Red Devils faced a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.
West Ham United Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time
|Date:
|March 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 am ET
|Venue:
|Chigwell Construction Stadium
The WSL match between West Ham United Women and Manchester United Women will be played at the Chigwell Construction Stadium in Greater London, England.
It will kick off at 10 am ET on Sunday, March 3, in the United States (US).
How to watch West Ham Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
West Ham Women team news
The hosts will be without Abbey-Leigh Stringer due to injury, while Shelina Zadorsky is on international duty with Canada at the Gold Cup.
Shannon Cooke is likely to slot in for Zadorsky alongside Hawa Cissoko and Amber Tysiak in the back three.
Riko Ueki and Vivianne Asseyi should continue upfront.
West Ham Women possible XI: Arnold; Cissoko, Tysiak, Cooke; Shimizu, Hayashi, Gorry, Ziu, Smith; Ueki, Asseyi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Arnold, Walsh, O'Hanlon
|Defenders:
|Smith, Shimizu, Tysiak, Denton, Cooke, Cissoko
|Midfielders:
|Lundin, Snerle, Brynjarsdottir, Mewis, Ziu, Hayashi, Gorry
|Forwards:
|Ueki, Harries, Asseyi, Ademiluyi
Manchester United Women team news
United boss Marc Skinner will remain without Gabby George, Jayde Riviere, Emma Watson, Evie Rabjohn and Hinata Miyazawa on account of injuries.
Meanwhile, Geyse is on international duty with Brazil at the Gold Cup. So the Lyon-owned Melvine Malard could step in on the right wing.
Manchester United Women possible XI: Earps; Blundell, Le Tissier, Turner, Galton; Naalsund, Zelem; Malard, Toone, Garcia; Parris.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Earps, Tullis-Joyce
|Defenders:
|Le Tissier, Mannion, Blundell, Evans, Turner
|Midfielders:
|Toone, Guerrero, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Clinton
|Forwards:
|Malard, Garcia, Parris, Williams
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Ham United Women and Manchester United Women across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 12, 2023
|Manchester United 5-0 West Ham United
|Women's Super League
|March 25, 2023
|Manchester United 4-0 West Ham United
|Women's Super League
|September 25, 2022
|West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United
|Women's Super League
|May 1, 2022
|Manchester United 3-0 West Ham United
|Women's Super League
|March 16, 2022
|West Ham United 1-1 Manchester United
|Women's Super League